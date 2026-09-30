Social Security October «Double Payment»: Who Gets Money on the 1st and 2nd?

October begins with two consecutive days of Social Security payments, but there is an important clarification: the so-called «double payment» does not mean everyone will receive extra money.

On Thursday, October 1, SSI beneficiaries will receive their payments, while another group will receive its Social Security payment on Friday, October 2.

Why it matters: some people who receive both benefits may see deposits on consecutive days, an important detail when organizing household expenses.

Who Receives Social Security Payments on October 1 and 2?

The first deposit corresponds to Supplemental Security Income (SSI), whose monthly payment is scheduled for Thursday, October 1.

In 2026, the maximum federal SSI payment is $994 for an eligible individual and $1,491 for an eligible couple, although the amount each person receives may vary.

One day later, another payment will be issued. Certain beneficiaries whose Social Security payment normally arrives on the 3rd will receive their money on Friday, October 2.

The reason is simple: October 3 falls on a Saturday. When a scheduled payment date falls on a weekend, the payment is moved to the previous business day.

This schedule includes people who began receiving Social Security before May 1997. The official calendar also establishes a specific rule for people who receive both Social Security and SSI.