Social Security October «Double Payment»: Who Gets Money on the 1st and 2nd?
Posted on09/30/26 at 18:00
October begins with two consecutive days of Social Security payments, but there is an important clarification: the so-called «double payment» does not mean everyone will receive extra money.
- On Thursday, October 1, SSI beneficiaries will receive their payments, while another group will receive its Social Security payment on Friday, October 2.
Why it matters: some people who receive both benefits may see deposits on consecutive days, an important detail when organizing household expenses.
Who Receives Social Security Payments on October 1 and 2?
The first deposit corresponds to Supplemental Security Income (SSI), whose monthly payment is scheduled for Thursday, October 1.
In 2026, the maximum federal SSI payment is $994 for an eligible individual and $1,491 for an eligible couple, although the amount each person receives may vary.
- One day later, another payment will be issued. Certain beneficiaries whose Social Security payment normally arrives on the 3rd will receive their money on Friday, October 2.
The reason is simple: October 3 falls on a Saturday. When a scheduled payment date falls on a weekend, the payment is moved to the previous business day.
This schedule includes people who began receiving Social Security before May 1997. The official calendar also establishes a specific rule for people who receive both Social Security and SSI.
Therefore, some beneficiaries may receive SSI on Thursday and Social Security on Friday. It’s not a bonus: these are two separate benefits that happen to fall on consecutive days.
When Do Other October Social Security Payments Arrive?
For many beneficiaries, payment dates depend on their birthdate. The rest of the October schedule is as follows:
- October 14: born between the 1st and 10th.
- October 21: born between the 11th and 20th.
- October 28: born between the 21st and 31st.
These dates correspond to the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month, respectively, following the payment schedule established by the SSA.
If the money does not arrive when expected, the agency itself recommends waiting three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security.
October Will Have Another SSI Payment
There is another date that may cause confusion. SSI beneficiaries will receive a second deposit on Friday, October 30.
That payment actually corresponds to November and is being issued early because November 1 falls on a Sunday. Therefore, it does not represent an extra check.
- October will also be important for learning the 2027 COLA, the adjustment that will determine how much benefits increase next year.
The final percentage will depend on third-quarter inflation. That is why, in addition to checking the October payment dates, millions of beneficiaries will be watching for the next announcement of the annual adjustment.