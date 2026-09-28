New York to Offer $191 Credit to Pay for Water

More than 70,000 New York City property owners may receive a $191 credit to reduce their water and sewer bills.

The benefit is part of the Home Water Assistance Program and has a significant advantage: eligible property owners do not need to enroll.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) automatically identifies eligible recipients using information from other city assistance programs and exemptions.

Why it matters: The relief comes as combined water and sewer rates have increased 6% since July 2026.

Who Will Receive the $191 NYC Water Credit?

The program is aimed at low-income property owners whose property is a single-family, two-family, three-family, or four-family home within New York City, according to the city’s official website.

In addition, they must have received the regular HEAP heating benefit during 2025-2026 or meet one of the established exemption requirements.

Property owners with an approved SCHE or DHE as of March 2026 also qualify, as do those who received a veterans exemption in 2026.

HEAP helps with energy costs, while SCHE and DHE provide tax relief for certain seniors and property owners with disabilities.

No Need to Apply for the Credit