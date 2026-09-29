US Ban on Canadian Imports Hits Alcohol, Dairy and Motorcycles: Will Prices Rise?

Among the affected products are certain beers, wines, and spirits, as well as dairy products and vehicles manufactured in Canada.

The trade war between the U.S. and Canada adds another chapter: Washington blocked imports of motorcycles, alcoholic beverages, and Canadian whey products. https://t.co/GApiDapofB

The restrictions took effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on September 29, under proclamations signed by President Donald Trump.

The measure replaces the 50% tariffs imposed since August and once again escalates trade tensions between Washington and Ottawa.

The United States began blocking certain Canadian imports, including alcohol, dairy products, and some motorcycles, on Tuesday.

Products that had already been imported but were still awaiting entry for consumption before September 29 remain subject to the 50% tariff.

What Could Happen to Prices in the US?

The measure does not mean that alcohol, dairy products, or motorcycles will disappear from US stores.

It targets specific Canadian imports, meaning importers and distributors could turn to US producers or suppliers from other countries.

The impact will depend on how easily those imports can be replaced. Reduced supply of certain brands could put pressure on some prices, but it is still too early to measure the effect.

Alcohol illustrates where exposure is significant: Canada exported C$1.4 billion in alcoholic beverages to the United States during 2024-2025, according to Statistics Canada.

Canada Faces Pressure in a Key Export Market

Washington says the bans respond to Canadian trade practices it considers discriminatory toward US products. Canada has disputed key elements of US trade policy.

The effect on Canada’s overall economy may be limited given the scale of bilateral trade, but it could be significant for producers directly affected.