Dollar Breaks $18 Barrier in Mexico: How High Can It Go?

The dollar accelerated its rise on Wednesday, September 30, in Mexico, surpassing the 18-peso barrier, according to data from Banxico.

In Colombia, the official exchange rate retreated, while the Dominican Republic recorded a new increase against the dollar.

Why it matters: A more expensive dollar can increase the cost of purchases, travel, and imports, although it allows for receiving more local currency when exchanging remittances.

The dollar surpasses 18 pesos in Mexico today, Wednesday

In Mexico, the reference exchange rate set by Banxico stood at 18.071 pesos per dollar on Wednesday, confirming a new increase.

The exchange rate marks a significant change for those who follow the price of the US currency daily, as it has once again risen above 18 pesos.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar is trading at the following values: