Dollar Breaks $18 Barrier in Mexico: How High Can It Go?
Posted on09/30/26 at 09:23
The dollar accelerated its rise on Wednesday, September 30, in Mexico, surpassing the 18-peso barrier, according to data from Banxico.
In Colombia, the official exchange rate retreated, while the Dominican Republic recorded a new increase against the dollar.
Why it matters: A more expensive dollar can increase the cost of purchases, travel, and imports, although it allows for receiving more local currency when exchanging remittances.
The dollar surpasses 18 pesos in Mexico today, Wednesday
In Mexico, the reference exchange rate set by Banxico stood at 18.071 pesos per dollar on Wednesday, confirming a new increase.
The exchange rate marks a significant change for those who follow the price of the US currency daily, as it has once again risen above 18 pesos.
In the foreign exchange market, the dollar is trading at the following values:
- Purchase: $17.65
- Sale: $18.28
- Purchase: $16.90
- Sale: $18.64
The difference between the official exchange rate and the rates at financial institutions highlights that the price paid by consumers can vary significantly depending on the institution.
For those receiving remittances from the United States, a higher dollar can translate into more Mexican pesos when exchanging the money.
Official dollar rate falls in Colombia, but rises in exchange houses
According to the Banco de la República, the US currency is trading at 3,341.459 Colombian pesos per dollar.
However, the trend is different in the foreign exchange market in Bogotá, where the references show an increase:
- Purchase: $3,212
- Sale: $3,326
This difference is especially relevant for consumers and families who buy or sell dollars in cash, as the rates can deviate from the official reference.
Those receiving remittances should also compare the rates offered before exchanging their dollars, due to the differences between establishments.
Dominican Republic records a new increase
In the Dominican Republic, the dollar also advanced during Wednesday’s trading session.
According to the Banco Central de la República Dominicana, the US currency is trading at the following rates:
- Purchase: 59.49 Dominican pesos
- Sale: 59.80 Dominican pesos
The dollar is thus approaching the 60-peso barrier once again, a level especially relevant for households receiving money from the United States.
It can also influence consumers and businesses with expenses, purchases, or commitments denominated in dollars.