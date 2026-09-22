Apple Opens $95 Claims for iPhone: Deadline Looms

Apple agreed to a $250 million fund to settle a class-action lawsuit related to Siri and Apple Intelligence features that consumers alleged they did not receive as expected.

Starting September 21, eligible buyers can file a claim and receive money for certain iPhone models.

Why it matters: the money won’t come automatically, and consumers have until December 21, 2026, to file a valid claim.

Which iPhones qualify for Apple’s payout?

The agreement benefits original purchasers who reside in the United States and acquired certain devices in the country between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

💰 Apple has enabled the settlement site for Siri AI Eligible users in the United States can file their claim and receive $25 per device, up to a maximum of $95, depending on the number of claims filed https://t.co/ljDTetJjo0 pic.twitter.com/HwtU5rcohs — Appledata (@Appledataos) September 21, 2026

Among the eligible models are: the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, 16e, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.

An important detail: the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus do not form part of the list of devices covered by the agreement.