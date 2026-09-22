Apple Opens $95 Claims for iPhone: Deadline Looms
Posted on09/22/26 at 09:28
Apple agreed to a $250 million fund to settle a class-action lawsuit related to Siri and Apple Intelligence features that consumers alleged they did not receive as expected.
- Starting September 21, eligible buyers can file a claim and receive money for certain iPhone models.
Why it matters: the money won’t come automatically, and consumers have until December 21, 2026, to file a valid claim.
Which iPhones qualify for Apple’s payout?
The agreement benefits original purchasers who reside in the United States and acquired certain devices in the country between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.
💰 Apple has enabled the settlement site for Siri AI
Eligible users in the United States can file their claim and receive $25 per device, up to a maximum of $95, depending on the number of claims filed https://t.co/ljDTetJjo0 pic.twitter.com/HwtU5rcohs
— Appledata (@Appledataos) September 21, 2026
- Among the eligible models are: the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, 16e, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.
An important detail: the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus do not form part of the list of devices covered by the agreement.
Additionally, the purchase must have been made by the consumer for their use and not for the purpose of reselling the device.
The $95 per iPhone is not guaranteed
Although the maximum amount is eye-catching, consumers should not assume they will automatically receive $95 for each qualifying device.
The agreement initially sets $25 per eligible device for those who file a valid claim in person.
That amount could increase proportionally up to $95 or decrease, depending on the total number of valid claims, costs, and other factors related to the fund.
Apple, for its part, denies the allegations and maintains that it did not engage in any improper or illegal conduct. The agreement does not represent an admission of liability.
How to claim money from Apple’s settlement
Consumers can file their application through the official website, which is enabled to administer the agreement and receive claims.
- The case arose after consumers alleged they had purchased devices expecting certain Siri features linked to Apple Intelligence that they supposedly did not receive as expected.
The key date now is December 21. After that day, those who have not filed a valid claim may miss the opportunity to receive part of the fund.
- The agreement still needs to receive final approval from the court, whose hearing is scheduled for February 2027.