Social Security Final September 2026 Payment: Final Check Arrives as 2027 COLA Estimate Rises

The Social Security Administration will send the final regular Social Security payment of September this week, as retirees get new clues about how much their benefits could increase in 2027.

The deposit is scheduled for Wednesday, September 23 and primarily applies to beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.

Why it matters: The payment arrives with less than a month to go before a key inflation report provides the final data needed to calculate the 2027 COLA.

Who Receives the Final Social Security Payment of September?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) distributes most benefits based on the birth date of the person whose earnings record the benefits are based on.

The regular schedule for September is divided as follows:

1st to 10th: second Wednesday of the month.

11th to 20th: third Wednesday.

21st to 31st: fourth Wednesday, which falls on September 23.

Therefore, this Wednesday will close the regular September payment schedule for beneficiaries in the final group.