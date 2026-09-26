Visa and Mastercard to Pay $167.5 Million for ATM Fees: Check if You Qualify
Posted on09/26/26 at 10:39
A $167.5 million agreement with Visa and Mastercard could benefit consumers who paid certain fees when withdrawing cash from independent ATMs in the United States.
- The proposed agreement stems from the case Burke v. Visa Inc., a lawsuit that claims certain rules by the companies limited the ability to offer lower fees through competing networks.
Visa and Mastercard deny any wrongdoing, so the agreement does not represent an admission of liability.
Why it matters: the covered period spans nearly 19 years of transactions, so some consumers may qualify without realizing it.
Who Can Claim Part of the $167.5 Million Agreement?
In general, those who paid a fee when withdrawing money from a deposit account using an ATM or debit card with a PIN at an independent ATM in the US or its territories may be included.
- Eligible transactions must have been made between October 24, 2007, and August 14, 2026, as long as the bank did not fully reimburse the fee.
An independent ATM is one that does not belong to Visa, Mastercard, a bank, or another financial institution. Cash advances with credit cards and transactions with prepaid cards do not qualify.
The fact: the $167.5 million will not be distributed entirely among consumers. The fund will also cover legal fees, administration, taxes, and other authorized expenses.
If you withdrew cash using an ATM that didn’t belong to a traditional bank network, you might qualify for a payment from a $167 million-plus agreement reached by Visa and Mastercard, following a deal with independent ATMs.…
— N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) September 25, 2026
How to File a Claim for a Payment
To receive a possible payment, eligible consumers must submit a valid form by February 10, 2027, on the official settlement website.
The process: initially, it is not necessary to submit documents, although the administrator may later request bank statements or other evidence to support the claim.
What they can do: review withdrawals made at independent ATMs during the covered period and provide accurate information. The form is certified under penalty of perjury.
Payments will only be made if the court finally approves the agreement and after resolving any potential appeals.