Trump Weighs Diesel Export Limits as Prices Top $6.51: Could Gasoline Cost More?
Posted on09/24/26 at 19:10
With diesel prices hovering around $6.51 per gallon, the Trump administration is considering ways to increase domestic supply in an attempt to contain prices in the United States.
The proposal could make more fuel available to farmers and truckers, although there are concerns within the administration itself about its potential consequences.
- Why it matters: Diesel powers a significant share of American transportation and agriculture, and higher prices can put pressure on food, freight, and other goods.
Trump Considers Measures to Keep More Diesel in the US
The government is studying measures to increase domestic diesel availability amid a sharp rise in prices, according to EFE, citing a Politico report.
- Diesel is currently priced at around $6.51 per gallon, approximately 76% higher than a year ago, amid international tensions that have pressured global energy markets.
However, the possibility of restricting exports is not based solely on media reports. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that the administration is examining whether limits on exports could be viable.
According to CNBC, Bessent said officials are analyzing whether restrictions could work given current US refining capacity.
Trump has also said he supports considering limits on diesel exports and expects a decision to be made quickly.
Could Diesel Prices Drop Quickly in the US?
The logic behind export restrictions is to keep more diesel in the United States, increasing supply available to the domestic market. In theory, that could put downward pressure on prices and provide relief particularly to farmers, truckers, and transportation companies.
EFE notes that Republican lawmakers from states with large agricultural industries have pushed for measures aimed at increasing domestic diesel supplies because of the impact of high prices on their regions.
The discussion comes just weeks before the November 3 legislative elections, when the entire House of Representatives and about one-third of the Senate will be elected.
Brent crude has surpassed $100 per barrel again as pressure mounts on diesel amid Trump’s intention to ban US diesel exports.
Find out what the market is seeing: https://t.co/kAa7XE6u25
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— Bloomberg Línea (@BloombergLinea_) September 23, 2026
Could Diesel Export Restrictions Raise Gasoline Prices?
However, a specific 90-day ban has not been confirmed. Reuters reported that a White House official denied that such a plan was being prepared.
- Energy Secretary Chris Wright also questioned a mandatory ban and warned about possible consequences for other fuels.
- One concern is that if refineries cannot export surplus diesel, the economics of keeping plants running at very high processing rates could weaken.
Because refineries produce diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel at the same time, lower refinery activity could also reduce supplies of those other fuels.
A Decision That Could Affect Your Wallet
EFE highlights this concern: while diesel export limits could initially increase domestic diesel availability, a later reduction in refinery output could offset part of the benefit.
For families, the debate matters even if they never buy diesel directly.
Trucks transport food, materials, and consumer products every day, while farmers rely on diesel for machinery and distribution.
- The administration must now determine whether it can increase domestic diesel supply without creating unintended effects elsewhere in the refining system.
- The central question is whether measures that lower diesel prices could eventually shift some of the pressure to gasoline and other fuels.