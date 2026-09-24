Trump Weighs Diesel Export Limits as Prices Top $6.51: Could Gasoline Cost More?

With diesel prices hovering around $6.51 per gallon, the Trump administration is considering ways to increase domestic supply in an attempt to contain prices in the United States.

The proposal could make more fuel available to farmers and truckers, although there are concerns within the administration itself about its potential consequences.

Why it matters: Diesel powers a significant share of American transportation and agriculture, and higher prices can put pressure on food, freight, and other goods.

Trump Considers Measures to Keep More Diesel in the US

The government is studying measures to increase domestic diesel availability amid a sharp rise in prices, according to EFE, citing a Politico report.

Diesel is currently priced at around $6.51 per gallon, approximately 76% higher than a year ago, amid international tensions that have pressured global energy markets.

However, the possibility of restricting exports is not based solely on media reports. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that the administration is examining whether limits on exports could be viable.

According to CNBC, Bessent said officials are analyzing whether restrictions could work given current US refining capacity.

Trump has also said he supports considering limits on diesel exports and expects a decision to be made quickly.