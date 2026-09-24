Pirelli Jobs in Georgia: 1,000 Positions Planned in $1.2 Billion Expansion
Posted on09/24/26 at 05:00
Pirelli is planning a major expansion in Georgia that includes around 1,000 new jobs and an investment of approximately $1.2 billion in its Rome plant.
- Why it matters: For people seeking jobs in manufacturing, production, and industrial technology, the expansion could create significant new employment opportunities in northwest Georgia.
When Will Pirelli’s 1,000 Jobs in Georgia Be Available?
Pirelli confirmed that the expansion will begin in 2027 and proceed in two phases through 2033, when the company expects the facility to reach full operation, according to The Center Square.
The company has not yet released a detailed hiring schedule, salaries, or a complete list of positions, although Georgia officials say the bulk of hiring is expected to begin in 2029.
Currently, Pirelli employs about 234 people in Georgia, according to the state’s Economic Development Department announcement.
According to the official state website, the governor previously met with Pirelli executives during an economic mission to Italy in 2024, laying the groundwork for this announcement:
- “For over two decades, Pirelli has been a valuable presence in our state, and I’m pleased that our efforts to strengthen this alliance are bearing fruit with even more jobs for Georgia workers,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “This historic investment will expand Pirelli’s presence with approximately five times more jobs than it currently employs in the entire region, and we wish them continued success here, in the number one state for business”.
Excited to announce a major expansion for @PirelliUSA in Rome – bringing 1,000 new jobs for hardworking Northwest Georgians!
This iconic company has been a valued presence in Georgia for over two decades, and we’re looking forward to its continued success.…
— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 22, 2026
A Factory With Advanced Technology and Robotics
The expansion will allow the Rome plant to reach annual production capacity of approximately 6 million tires by 2033.
Pirelli will also incorporate its Cyber Tyre technology, which uses sensors integrated into tires and software to exchange information with vehicle electronic systems.
The factory will also expand the use of robotics, with the first phase introducing the latest evolution of Pirelli’s MIRS production system and increasing automation at the facility.
This makes it especially relevant to monitor the technical, industrial, and production positions the company announces as the project progresses.
How to Prepare for a Job Search at Pirelli’s Factory
Georgia confirmed that Pirelli will work with Georgia Quick Start, a state program that provides customized workforce training for companies creating jobs.
For those interested, the key will be to monitor Pirelli’s official careers channels and Georgia workforce programs as hiring begins.
- For now, it’s important to keep one thing clear: around 1,000 jobs are planned as part of the expansion, but Pirelli has not yet announced 1,000 open positions.
The expansion therefore turns a major industrial investment into an employment opportunity worth monitoring, particularly as the bulk of hiring approaches.