Pirelli Jobs in Georgia: 1,000 Positions Planned in $1.2 Billion Expansion

Pirelli is planning a major expansion in Georgia that includes around 1,000 new jobs and an investment of approximately $1.2 billion in its Rome plant.

Why it matters: For people seeking jobs in manufacturing, production, and industrial technology, the expansion could create significant new employment opportunities in northwest Georgia.

When Will Pirelli’s 1,000 Jobs in Georgia Be Available?

Pirelli confirmed that the expansion will begin in 2027 and proceed in two phases through 2033, when the company expects the facility to reach full operation, according to The Center Square.

The company has not yet released a detailed hiring schedule, salaries, or a complete list of positions, although Georgia officials say the bulk of hiring is expected to begin in 2029.

Currently, Pirelli employs about 234 people in Georgia, according to the state’s Economic Development Department announcement.

According to the official state website, the governor previously met with Pirelli executives during an economic mission to Italy in 2024, laying the groundwork for this announcement:

“For over two decades, Pirelli has been a valuable presence in our state, and I’m pleased that our efforts to strengthen this alliance are bearing fruit with even more jobs for Georgia workers,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “This historic investment will expand Pirelli’s presence with approximately five times more jobs than it currently employs in the entire region, and we wish them continued success here, in the number one state for business”.