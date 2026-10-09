If you have Medicare and are thinking of switching plans in 2027, you can now see how well the government rates each option. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) published the October 8 star ratings for 2027 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans (Part D).

The ratings are already available on the Medicare Plan Finder .

. They range from one to five stars : five is the highest rating.

: five is the highest rating. Medicare’s open enrollment for 2027 runs from October 15 to December 7, 2026.

Why it matters: according to CMS, the star ratings help people with Medicare and their caregivers compare the quality of plans along with their benefits and costs, and choose the option that best fits their health needs.

What the Star Ratings Measure

CMS rates plans based on the quality of health and drug services received by their members.

Medicare Advantage plans with drug coverage are evaluated on up to 43 quality and performance measures .

. Medicare Advantage plans without drug coverage are evaluated on up to 32 measures .

. Stand-alone prescription drug plans (Part D) are evaluated on up to 13 measures.

For 2027, CMS added new measures, such as one on the concurrent use of opioids and benzodiazepines, and another on the use of multiple anticholinergic medications for older adults.

How Plans Fared in 2027

Medicare Advantage with drug coverage: