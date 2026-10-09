Medicare Releases 2027 Star Ratings for Plans: How to Use Them Before October 15 Enrollment
Posted on 10/09/26 at 17:00
If you have Medicare and are thinking of switching plans in 2027, you can now see how well the government rates each option. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) published the October 8 star ratings for 2027 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans (Part D).
- The ratings are already available on the Medicare Plan Finder.
- They range from one to five stars: five is the highest rating.
- Medicare’s open enrollment for 2027 runs from October 15 to December 7, 2026.
Why it matters: according to CMS, the star ratings help people with Medicare and their caregivers compare the quality of plans along with their benefits and costs, and choose the option that best fits their health needs.
What the Star Ratings Measure
CMS rates plans based on the quality of health and drug services received by their members.
- Medicare Advantage plans with drug coverage are evaluated on up to 43 quality and performance measures.
- Medicare Advantage plans without drug coverage are evaluated on up to 32 measures.
- Stand-alone prescription drug plans (Part D) are evaluated on up to 13 measures.
For 2027, CMS added new measures, such as one on the concurrent use of opioids and benzodiazepines, and another on the use of multiple anticholinergic medications for older adults.
How Plans Fared in 2027
Medicare Advantage with drug coverage:
- Nearly 37% of these plans (188 contracts) received four stars or more.
- Around 71% of members are currently under a contract that will have four stars or more in 2027.
- 15 contracts received five stars. Six of them already had five stars in 2026.
- The average rating, weighted by membership, was 3.99, compared to 4.01 in 2026.
Prescription drug plans (Part D):
- Around 27% (11 contracts) received four stars or more.
- Nearly 22% of their members are in a plan that will have four stars or more in 2027, up from just 2% in 2026.
- The average rating rose to 3.22, from 3.01 in 2026.
Pay Attention to Finder Icons
In the plan finder, contracts with five stars display a high-performance icon. In contrast, four Medicare Advantage plans with drug coverage display a low-performance icon due to consistently low ratings. This is the same number as last year.
If your plan has this icon, it’s worth reviewing other options before open enrollment ends.
What to Do Before October 15
- Look up your current plan in the Medicare Plan Finder and check its star rating for 2027.
- Also compare what you’d pay: monthly premium, deductible, and medication costs.
- Check if your doctors and pharmacy are still in the plan’s network.
- Remember that ratings can change from year to year: according to CMS, changes are normal and depend on each plan’s performance during the measurement period.
Source: CMS, fact sheet «2027 Medicare Advantage and Part D Star Ratings», October 8, 2026.