Why Getting Vaccinated Against HPV Can Reduce Cancer Risk

HPV: Prevention from an Early Age

Protection Against Several Cancers

Vaccination for Both Sexes

The return to school can also be an opportunity to review a task that often stays out of the backpack: the vaccination of children and adolescents.

Among the immunizations with a direct impact on cancer prevention, vaccines against human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis B stand out.

Infectious disease specialist and clinical pharmacologist Jorge Chaverri recommended taking advantage of the new 2026-2027 school year to review vaccination schedules and strengthen preventive habits.

The recommendation is relevant because some infections acquired during a person’s lifetime can remain silent and, years later, contribute to the development of serious diseases.

Why it’s important: HPV can cause cancer in both women and men, and vaccination provides protection before possible exposure to the virus.

HPV: A Common Virus Linked to Several Cancers

HPV is a very common infection that can be transmitted through intimate contact and affect people of both sexes, although many infections clear on their own.

The problem arises when certain high-risk types persist for years and cause cellular changes that can eventually develop into cancer.

According to the CDC, HPV can cause cervical, vaginal, vulvar, penile, anal, and oropharyngeal cancers, including cancers of the back of the throat.

U.S. data show the scale of the problem: each year, approximately 49,908 HPV-associated cancers are diagnosed, of which about 39,300 are attributable to the virus.