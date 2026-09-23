Florida Dengue Outbreak 2026: 152 Local Cases and One Death, How to Protect Yourself

Florida faces dengue outbreak

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Dengue, a disease often associated with travel to tropical regions, is also capable of spreading locally within the United States.

Florida is facing one of the most significant examples: 134 locally acquired cases in Hillsborough County, the epicenter of a dengue outbreak that has already resulted in one confirmed death.

The victim was an 80-year-old woman from Tampa who died on September 4, according to local reports.

The Florida Department of Health later confirmed dengue as the cause of death after completing its epidemiological investigation.

As of September 12, Florida had reported 152 locally acquired dengue infections in 2026, spread across several counties, with Hillsborough accounting for 134, or nearly 90% of the state’s total.

The situation is particularly striking because Hillsborough had previously reported only sporadic cases: between 2015 and 2025, only two cases were documented, according to records cited by WUSF.

Dengue Mosquitoes Find Conditions to Spread in Florida

Dengue is primarily transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti, a species found in Florida and well adapted to urban environments.

The transmission cycle can begin when a person contracts dengue outside the area and returns while infected.

A local mosquito can bite that person, acquire the virus, and later transmit it to someone else.

The challenge is that many infections go unnoticed: approximately three out of four people infected with dengue do not develop symptoms, according to the CDC.

Florida also has favorable conditions for these mosquitoes, while Hillsborough authorities have intensified spraying and efforts to eliminate breeding sites to slow transmission.

Dengue does not spread like a cold: it is not normally transmitted by talking, hugging, or simply being near an infected person; infected mosquitoes are the primary route of transmission.

Additionally, there are four types of dengue virus.

Infection generally provides long-lasting protection against the same virus type, but a person can later become infected with another type.