Florida Dengue Outbreak 2026: 152 Local Cases and One Death, How to Protect Yourself
Posted on09/23/26 at 05:02
- Florida faces dengue outbreak
- Watch for warning signs
- Prevent mosquito bites
Dengue, a disease often associated with travel to tropical regions, is also capable of spreading locally within the United States.
Florida is facing one of the most significant examples: 134 locally acquired cases in Hillsborough County, the epicenter of a dengue outbreak that has already resulted in one confirmed death.
The victim was an 80-year-old woman from Tampa who died on September 4, according to local reports.
The Florida Department of Health later confirmed dengue as the cause of death after completing its epidemiological investigation.
As of September 12, Florida had reported 152 locally acquired dengue infections in 2026, spread across several counties, with Hillsborough accounting for 134, or nearly 90% of the state’s total.
The situation is particularly striking because Hillsborough had previously reported only sporadic cases: between 2015 and 2025, only two cases were documented, according to records cited by WUSF.
Dengue Mosquitoes Find Conditions to Spread in Florida
Dengue is primarily transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti, a species found in Florida and well adapted to urban environments.
The transmission cycle can begin when a person contracts dengue outside the area and returns while infected.
A local mosquito can bite that person, acquire the virus, and later transmit it to someone else.
The challenge is that many infections go unnoticed: approximately three out of four people infected with dengue do not develop symptoms, according to the CDC.
Florida also has favorable conditions for these mosquitoes, while Hillsborough authorities have intensified spraying and efforts to eliminate breeding sites to slow transmission.
Dengue does not spread like a cold: it is not normally transmitted by talking, hugging, or simply being near an infected person; infected mosquitoes are the primary route of transmission.
Additionally, there are four types of dengue virus.
Infection generally provides long-lasting protection against the same virus type, but a person can later become infected with another type.
What Are the Symptoms of Dengue?
One of the biggest challenges is that early symptoms can resemble those of other illnesses that cause fever, making dengue difficult to identify based on symptoms alone.
When symptoms occur, they usually last between two and seven days, and most people recover in about a week.
The main symptoms to watch for include:
- Fever: It is usually one of the main signs and may occur along with body aches.
- Severe headache: Some people also experience characteristic pain behind the eyes.
- Muscle, joint, and bone pain: The pain can be intense enough to explain the nickname «breakbone fever.»
- Nausea and vomiting: They can accompany fever and increase the risk of dehydration.
- Rash: Some people develop a rash during the course of the illness.
The Deceptive Sign: When the Fever Goes Away
One aspect of dengue is especially important: feeling better because the fever has gone down does not always mean the danger has passed.
The CDC warns that signs of severe dengue usually begin during the 24 to 48 hours after the fever subsides. Approximately one in 20 people who become sick with dengue can develop severe disease.
At this stage, severe bleeding, leakage of fluid from blood vessels, organ damage, or shock can occur, making severe dengue a medical emergency.
Seek immediate medical attention if these warning signs appear:
- Severe abdominal pain or abdominal tenderness.
- Persistent or repeated vomiting.
- Bleeding from the nose or gums.
- Blood in vomit or stool.
- Extreme fatigue, irritability, or restlessness.
- Difficulty staying hydrated or rapid deterioration of the person’s overall condition.
People over 65, babies, pregnant women, and patients with certain chronic conditions may require especially careful medical monitoring.
What to Do in Case of a Possible Dengue Infection?
There is currently no specific antiviral treatment that cures dengue.
Treatment focuses on maintaining hydration, controlling symptoms, and quickly identifying any progression toward severe disease.
If fever or other compatible symptoms develop, the CDC recommends consulting a healthcare professional, especially if the person lives in or has recently traveled to an area where dengue is spreading.
For mild cases that can be managed at home under medical guidance:
Stay well hydrated: Drinking water and electrolyte-rich fluids can help prevent dehydration.
Rest: The body needs time to recover from the infection.
For fever and pain: The CDC recommends acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol.
Avoid aspirin and ibuprofen: The CDC advises against these medications and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs when dengue is suspected because they can increase the risk of bleeding.
How to Protect Your Family and Reduce Mosquitoes
Prevention is especially important because, according to updated CDC guidance, there are currently no dengue vaccines available for use in the United States.
The first line of defense is preventing mosquito bites and reducing places where mosquitoes can breed around the home.
Recommended measures include:
- Using EPA-registered insect repellents.
- Emptying containers that collect standing water around the home.
- Wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts when possible.
- Keeping doors and windows protected with screens.
- Avoiding new mosquito bites if you have dengue, because a mosquito can acquire the virus from an infected person and continue the transmission cycle.
The Hillsborough outbreak shows why dengue cannot be considered solely a risk for travelers.
Florida has reported local transmission, one confirmed death, and more than 150 locally acquired infections in 2026, while authorities continue mosquito-control operations.
Warning: This content is for informational and educational purposes only and does not replace the evaluation, diagnosis, or treatment of a healthcare professional. If you have symptoms compatible with dengue, consult a doctor. If warning signs or severe symptoms appear, seek immediate medical attention.
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SOURCE: CNN / 7 Eye Witness News