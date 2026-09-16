FDA Issues Nationwide Recall of Injectable Drugs Due to Severe Reactions
Posted on09/16/26 at 09:41
- FDA warns about contaminated injectables
- Six batches are involved
- Nine adverse reactions reported
According to USATODAY, a compounding pharmacy recalled six batches of three injectable drugs distributed nationwide after detecting high levels of endotoxins, bacterial substances that can trigger severe reactions.
Centric Compounding initiated the voluntary recall of certain vials of Glutathione 200 mg/mL, Myer’s Cocktail, and Tri-Immune Boost, products that were shipped directly to patients and also to professionals who prescribed them.
The FDA published the alert on September 13 and warned that exposure to high levels of endotoxins via injection can cause fever, low blood pressure, inflammation, anaphylactic shock, and, in extreme cases, death.
As of the announcement, Centric Compounding had received nine reports of people with symptoms that included fever, chills, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, headache, and general discomfort.
FDA Identifies Six Batches of Recalled Injectables
Injectable drugs sold nationwide recalled. See affected products https://t.co/XVjrcx1v60
— Detroit Free Press (@freep) September 14, 2026
The recalled batches of Glutathione 200 mg/mL are 062326, with an expiration date of 8/7/26; 070826, with an expiration date of 8/22/26; and 072726, with an expiration date of 9/25/26.
For Myer’s Cocktail, the measure includes batches 070226, with an expiration date of 8/16/26, and 072126, with an expiration date of 9/4/26; while Tri-Immune Boost includes batch 071626, dated 8/30/26.
The problem was related to a glutathione ingredient used in the preparation of the medications that contained high levels of endotoxins, according to the information included in the federal notice.
The FDA had already warned compounding pharmacies in August about the use of dietary supplement-grade glutathione to prepare injectables and noted that such ingredients can contain impurities or contaminants that are hazardous when injected.
What to Do If You Have One of the Recalled Medications
Consumers should check the name and batch number on the vial before reusing it. If it matches any of the six identified in the recall, the company’s instruction is to immediately suspend its use and discard the affected product.
Centric Compounding reported that it is contacting customers and distributors by email and arranging replacements. Questions about the recall can be directed to the company at 833-777-6664, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Crypto law stalls in Senate: Trump’s businesses hinder key regulation
Those who have used one of these injectables and subsequently experience health problems should contact their doctor or healthcare provider, especially if they develop symptoms compatible with those indicated in the alert.
Adverse reactions and quality problems can also be reported through MedWatch, the FDA’s program that collects reports from patients and professionals to detect potential risks related to medications.
Why This Medication Recall Matters to Consumers
The recall has a national scope because the affected products were shipped directly to patients and also to doctors who prescribed them.
The risk is related to high levels of endotoxins, substances associated with bacteria that, when present in an injectable medication, can trigger fever, inflammation, low blood pressure, and other potentially severe reactions. The FDA warns that significant exposure can lead to anaphylactic shock and even death.
The measure affects six batches corresponding to three Centric Compounding products: Glutathione 200 mg/mL, Myer’s Cocktail, and Tri-Immune Boost. As of September 13, the company had received nine reports of adverse reactions, including fever, chills, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, headache, and general discomfort.
The recall does not mean that all products with these names are affected: it is essential to check the batch number.
Centric Compounding initiated the voluntary recall after identifying that an ingredient used in the preparation of the medications had high levels of endotoxins. The company is notifying customers and distributors by email and coordinating the replacement of the affected products. The FDA published the notice to expand the warning to consumers and healthcare professionals across the US.
Those who have any of these injectables should check the name and batch number on the label and compare them with those included in the alert. If there is a match, they should suspend their use and follow the company’s instructions for disposal and replacement. If a person used an affected product and experiences fever, chills, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, or other symptoms, they should contact a healthcare professional. Potential adverse reactions can also be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch program.