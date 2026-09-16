FDA Issues Nationwide Recall of Injectable Drugs Due to Severe Reactions

FDA warns about contaminated injectables

Six batches are involved

Nine adverse reactions reported

According to USATODAY, a compounding pharmacy recalled six batches of three injectable drugs distributed nationwide after detecting high levels of endotoxins, bacterial substances that can trigger severe reactions.

Centric Compounding initiated the voluntary recall of certain vials of Glutathione 200 mg/mL, Myer’s Cocktail, and Tri-Immune Boost, products that were shipped directly to patients and also to professionals who prescribed them.

The FDA published the alert on September 13 and warned that exposure to high levels of endotoxins via injection can cause fever, low blood pressure, inflammation, anaphylactic shock, and, in extreme cases, death.

As of the announcement, Centric Compounding had received nine reports of people with symptoms that included fever, chills, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, headache, and general discomfort.

FDA Identifies Six Batches of Recalled Injectables

Injectable drugs sold nationwide recalled. See affected products https://t.co/XVjrcx1v60 — Detroit Free Press (@freep) September 14, 2026



The recalled batches of Glutathione 200 mg/mL are 062326, with an expiration date of 8/7/26; 070826, with an expiration date of 8/22/26; and 072726, with an expiration date of 9/25/26.

For Myer’s Cocktail, the measure includes batches 070226, with an expiration date of 8/16/26, and 072126, with an expiration date of 9/4/26; while Tri-Immune Boost includes batch 071626, dated 8/30/26.

The problem was related to a glutathione ingredient used in the preparation of the medications that contained high levels of endotoxins, according to the information included in the federal notice.

The FDA had already warned compounding pharmacies in August about the use of dietary supplement-grade glutathione to prepare injectables and noted that such ingredients can contain impurities or contaminants that are hazardous when injected.