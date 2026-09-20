Always Feeling Tired? This Might Be the Reason You Never Thought Of

Poor breathing causes fatigue

Sleeping isn’t always resting

Consult a doctor if you’re tired

Feeling tired all the time isn’t always a sign of lack of sleep or too much stress.

Sometimes, the cause can be more unexpected than you think.

We’ll tell you about a surprising reason you might be exhausted… and what to do about it.

Breathing: the hidden key to fatigue

1. Your breathing could be sabotaging you

Few people think about how they breathe during the day, but recent studies suggest that inadequate breathing could be linked to chronic fatigue.

Breathing through the mouth, whether shallowly or quickly, impairs efficient oxygen exchange and can cause a feeling of constant exhaustion.

According to Dr. James Nestor, author of Breath, breathing incorrectly can unbalance your nervous system, disrupt sleep, and cause a constant feeling of tiredness.