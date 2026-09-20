Always Feeling Tired? This Might Be the Reason You Never Thought Of
Posted on09/20/26 at 13:18
- Poor breathing causes fatigue
- Sleeping isn’t always resting
- Consult a doctor if you’re tired
Feeling tired all the time isn’t always a sign of lack of sleep or too much stress.
Sometimes, the cause can be more unexpected than you think.
We’ll tell you about a surprising reason you might be exhausted… and what to do about it.
Breathing: the hidden key to fatigue
1. Your breathing could be sabotaging you
Few people think about how they breathe during the day, but recent studies suggest that inadequate breathing could be linked to chronic fatigue.
Breathing through the mouth, whether shallowly or quickly, impairs efficient oxygen exchange and can cause a feeling of constant exhaustion.
According to Dr. James Nestor, author of Breath, breathing incorrectly can unbalance your nervous system, disrupt sleep, and cause a constant feeling of tiredness.
2. Sleeping isn’t always the same as resting
Do you sleep for eight hours and still feel energized? Maybe you’re sleeping, but not resting.
Respiratory disorders like sleep apnea or bruxism can fragment your rest without you realizing it.
Apnea, for example, reduces the oxygen available in the blood, forcing the body to «survive» rather than recover.
The U.S. Sleep Foundation estimates that 1 in 5 adults suffers from sleep apnea, often without a diagnosis.
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3. Fatigue might be in your nose
Frequent use of decongestants, untreated allergies, or simply a deviated septum can cause you to breathe more through your mouth.
The result: less oxygen, more anxiety, and greater exhaustion.
If you wake up with a dry mouth or snore frequently, you might be breathing inefficiently through your nose.
Poor breathing alters your emotional state
When the body doesn’t receive enough oxygen, it goes into alert mode.
This activates the sympathetic nervous system (the «fight or flight» system), increasing cortisol and causing a feeling of anxiety and tension… which ultimately drains you.
Poor breathing can create a vicious cycle: you feel anxious, breathe worse, and get more tired.
5. The solution is simple: relearn how to breathe
Incorporating exercises for slow and deep nasal breathing can help you sleep better, reduce stress, and regain energy.
Try closing your mouth during the day, inhaling through your nose, and exhaling slowly.
Sleeping with a soft tape over your lips (mouth taping) — always under medical supervision — can also be a strategy.
If you constantly feel exhausted despite sleeping well, or if you experience symptoms like loud snoring, dry mouth upon waking, or daytime sleepiness, it’s essential to consult a doctor.
It could be a respiratory or sleep problem that requires professional treatment. Don’t underestimate your body’s signals.
Have you ever stopped to think whether you breathe through your nose or mouth?
SOURCE: Nestor, J. (2020). Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art. Riverhead Books. / U.S. Sleep Foundation