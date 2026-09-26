What is Scoliosis in Children and Why Detect it Early?

Scoliosis: lateral curvature of the spine

Early detection prevents complications

Treatment allows for a normal life

Scoliosis is an alteration of the spinal column that usually appears during childhood and adolescence, especially during periods of rapid growth.

Although in many cases it does not cause pain or obvious discomfort, early detection is fundamental to preventing the curvature from progressing and causing long-term physical or emotional problems.

Scoliosis is an Alteration of the Spinal Column that Requires Early Attention

What is Scoliosis and How to Recognize it

Scoliosis is an abnormal lateral curvature of the spinal column.

When viewed from behind, the spine does not appear straight but rather takes on an «S» or «C» shape, often accompanied by vertebral rotation.

This condition should not be confused with poor posture, as it is a structural deformity that cannot be corrected simply by «straightening up.

• Lateral curvature

• S or C shape

• Not posture

• Affects vertebrae