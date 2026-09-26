What is Scoliosis in Children and Why Detect it Early?
Posted on09/26/26 at 11:05
- Scoliosis: lateral curvature of the spine
- Early detection prevents complications
- Treatment allows for a normal life
Scoliosis is an alteration of the spinal column that usually appears during childhood and adolescence, especially during periods of rapid growth.
Although in many cases it does not cause pain or obvious discomfort, early detection is fundamental to preventing the curvature from progressing and causing long-term physical or emotional problems.
Scoliosis is an Alteration of the Spinal Column that Requires Early Attention
What is Scoliosis and How to Recognize it
Scoliosis is an abnormal lateral curvature of the spinal column.
When viewed from behind, the spine does not appear straight but rather takes on an «S» or «C» shape, often accompanied by vertebral rotation.
This condition should not be confused with poor posture, as it is a structural deformity that cannot be corrected simply by «straightening up.
• Lateral curvature
• S or C shape
• Not posture
• Affects vertebrae
Who is Most Frequently Affected
Scoliosis can occur at any age, but the most common type appears in children aged 10 or 11, coinciding with puberty.
Girls are more likely to have the curvature progress and require treatment.
Additionally, the risk increases with a family history, necessitating closer medical monitoring.
• Begins in puberty
• More common in girls
• Hereditary factor
• Rapid growth
Visible Symptoms that Often Go Unnoticed
Most children and adolescents with mild scoliosis do not experience pain, so the first signs are often visual.
Among the most frequent changes are uneven shoulders, a more prominent shoulder blade, hips at different heights, or back asymmetry when leaning forward.
These details can be observed when dressing the child or during daily activities.
• Uneven shoulders
• Prominent shoulder blade
• Asymmetric hips
• Irregular back
Pain and Possible Complications
In the initial stages, scoliosis rarely causes discomfort.
However, when the curvature is more pronounced, back pain may appear, especially during growth.
In rare, more severe cases, the deformity can affect the thoracic cage and cause respiratory difficulties, underscoring the importance of medical follow-up.
• Late-onset pain
• Stressed back
• Severe cases
• Respiratory impact
Main Causes of Scoliosis
In most cases, the cause is unknown and is called idiopathic scoliosis.
There are other types as well, such as congenital, related to abnormal vertebral formation from birth, and neuromuscular, associated with neurological or muscular diseases.
Genetic and developmental factors have a significant influence.
• Idiopathic
• Congenital
• Neuromuscular
• Genetic
How it is Diagnosed and Why Early Detection is Key
Diagnosis begins with a physical examination, where the doctor evaluates posture and body symmetry.
If there is suspicion, X-rays are requested to measure the degree of curvature.
Early detection of scoliosis allows for action to be taken before it advances, especially during periods of rapid growth.
• Physical examination
• X-rays
• Curve measurement
• Early monitoring
Treatment options available
Treatment depends on the child’s age, the degree of curvature, and remaining growth.
It may include periodic observation, use of an orthopedic brace, physical therapy, and, in severe cases, surgery.
With proper management, most children and adolescents with scoliosis can lead normal, active lives.
• Observation
• Brace
• Therapies
• Surgery
Long-term Prognosis
Scoliosis does not define a child’s quality of life if it is detected and treated early.
Constant medical follow-up and early detection are key to avoiding complications and supporting healthy physical development.
• Good prognosis
• Active life
• Medical monitoring
• Early detection
Scoliosis in children and adolescents does not have to become a problem that limits their development or quality of life.
The key lies in early detection, proper medical follow-up, and family support during growth stages.
With timely diagnosis and indicated treatment for each case, most minors can remain active, perform daily activities, and develop healthily without the condition defining their future.
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Warning: This content is for informational and educational purposes only and does not replace the evaluation, diagnosis, or treatment of a healthcare professional. If you suspect scoliosis or notice visible changes in a child’s or adolescent’s posture, it is essential to consult a healthcare provider.
Have you noticed changes in your child’s posture, or do you know someone who was diagnosed with scoliosis during childhood or adolescence?