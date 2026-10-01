Lior ground cinnamon recalled over elevated lead levels: check the UPC and lot



Galil Importing Corp is recalling a lot of Lior ground cinnamon because the product may contain elevated levels of lead, according to a company announcement published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall covers Lior Cinnamon Ground Seasoning packaged in 90-gram transparent plastic containers.

How to identify the recalled cinnamon

Consumers should check:

UPC: 794711005484

794711005484 Lot code: GAP11304

The lot code is printed on the side of the container beneath the ingredient line, according to the recall announcement.

The product was distributed from Nov. 18, 2025 through Sept. 7, 2026 to retail stores, grocery stores, delis and supermarkets in Florida, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

What consumers should do

The company says consumers should not eat the affected cinnamon. They should either discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

No illnesses had been reported as of the announcement.