Lior ground cinnamon recalled over elevated lead levels: check the UPC and lot
Posted on10/01/26 at 16:21
Galil Importing Corp is recalling a lot of Lior ground cinnamon because the product may contain elevated levels of lead, according to a company announcement published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The recall covers Lior Cinnamon Ground Seasoning packaged in 90-gram transparent plastic containers.
How to identify the recalled cinnamon
Consumers should check:
- UPC: 794711005484
- Lot code: GAP11304
The lot code is printed on the side of the container beneath the ingredient line, according to the recall announcement.
The product was distributed from Nov. 18, 2025 through Sept. 7, 2026 to retail stores, grocery stores, delis and supermarkets in Florida, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois.
What consumers should do
The company says consumers should not eat the affected cinnamon. They should either discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.
No illnesses had been reported as of the announcement.
The recall followed testing of a sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health that found elevated lead levels, according to the FDA-posted notice.
The announcement notes that lead exposure can affect multiple body systems, with effects depending on factors including the amount and duration of exposure and a person’s age and body weight.
Consumers with questions can contact Galil Importing Corp at 1-516-496-7400, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
Source: FDA, Galil Importing Corp company announcement (Sept. 24, 2026).