10 Signs of Low Testosterone in Men That Are Easy to Overlook
Posted on09/24/26 at 06:01
Persistent fatigue, decreased sex drive, or loss of muscle mass may seem like normal age-related changes, but they can also be possible symptoms of low testosterone.
Testosterone plays an important role in muscle and bone health, sperm production, sex drive, erections, energy, and red blood cell production.
Levels can gradually decline with age, although certain diseases, medications, obesity, testicular injuries, and hormonal disorders can also contribute to low testosterone.
- It’s essential to note that symptoms alone do not confirm testosterone deficiency: other health conditions can cause similar symptoms, and diagnosis requires medical evaluation and blood testing.
Low Testosterone: Signs, Causes, and What You Should Know
What Are the Symptoms of Low Testosterone?
Not all men with low testosterone have obvious symptoms, but Medical News Today and MedlinePlus identify several physical, sexual, and emotional changes associated with testosterone deficiency.
Among the symptoms that may appear are:
1. Decreased sex drive: A noticeable decline in libido can be one of the most recognizable signs, although sexual desire can also change naturally with age.
2. Erectile problems: There may be difficulty getting or maintaining an erection, but diabetes, high blood pressure, stress, alcohol use, and other factors can also cause erectile dysfunction.
3. Persistent fatigue: Some men experience lower energy levels, persistent tiredness, or less motivation to engage in physical activity.
4. Loss of muscle mass: Testosterone plays a role in maintaining muscle size and strength, so low levels can be associated with a decline in muscle mass.
5. Increased body fat: Changes in body composition may occur, and some men can develop enlarged breast tissue, a condition known as gynecomastia.
Changes Can Also Affect Bones, Sleep, and Mood
6. Sleep problems: Insomnia or other sleep difficulties can occur, although sleep disorders have many possible causes unrelated to testosterone.
7. Mood and concentration changes: Some men report depression, irritability, difficulty concentrating, or changes in mood.
8. Reduced bone mass: Testosterone helps maintain bone strength, so prolonged deficiency can be associated with lower bone density and a greater risk of fractures.
9. Fertility changes: Low testosterone can be associated with reduced sperm production and infertility, although fertility problems can have many other causes.
10. Reduced body or facial hair: Testosterone deficiency can lead to decreased hair growth or less need to shave, although hair changes alone do not establish a hormonal problem.
Other possible changes include smaller testicles, hot flashes, and, in some cases, abnormalities related to red blood cell production.
Why Can Testosterone Levels Drop?
MedlinePlus explains that testosterone levels can begin to decline gradually around ages 30 to 40, but aging is not the only possible explanation.
Potential causes include testicular injury or disease, certain medications, problems involving the pituitary gland or hypothalamus, thyroid disorders, chronic illnesses, and excess body fat.
For this reason, experiencing fatigue, sexual problems, or muscle loss does not automatically mean that a man has low testosterone.
A healthcare professional can evaluate symptoms, medical history, and medications and order blood tests to measure testosterone levels and investigate other possible causes.
When Should You Talk to a Doctor?
It’s advisable to consult a healthcare professional when changes persist, interfere with daily life, or several symptoms occur together, particularly sexual problems, muscle loss, or unexplained fatigue.
The American Urological Association considers a total testosterone level below 300 nanograms per deciliter (ng/dL) a reasonable threshold to support a diagnosis when compatible symptoms are also present.
However, diagnosis should not be based solely on symptoms, a single physical sign, or one testosterone measurement.
Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) should not be started without medical supervision.
It can be administered through gels, patches, injections, implants, or other forms when there is an appropriate medical indication.
MedlinePlus warns that TRT can carry risks and requires professional monitoring, particularly because it can affect fertility and cause other adverse effects.
What You Should Remember
- Symptoms overlap: Fatigue, sexual changes, or changes in body composition can have many causes.
- Testing is essential: Diagnosis generally requires symptoms plus consistently low testosterone on at least two early-morning blood tests.
- Don’t self-medicate: Testosterone treatment requires medical evaluation and follow-up.
- Consult if symptoms persist: A healthcare professional can determine whether testosterone deficiency or another condition is responsible.
Warning: This information is for educational and informational purposes only and does not replace diagnosis, treatment, or guidance from a healthcare professional. If you experience persistent or concerning symptoms, consult a doctor.
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SOURCE: Medline Plus / Medical News Today / Urological Center Of Iowa