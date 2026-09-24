10 Signs of Low Testosterone in Men That Are Easy to Overlook

Persistent fatigue, decreased sex drive, or loss of muscle mass may seem like normal age-related changes, but they can also be possible symptoms of low testosterone.

Testosterone plays an important role in muscle and bone health, sperm production, sex drive, erections, energy, and red blood cell production.

Levels can gradually decline with age, although certain diseases, medications, obesity, testicular injuries, and hormonal disorders can also contribute to low testosterone.

It’s essential to note that symptoms alone do not confirm testosterone deficiency: other health conditions can cause similar symptoms, and diagnosis requires medical evaluation and blood testing.

Low Testosterone: Signs, Causes, and What You Should Know

What Are the Symptoms of Low Testosterone?

Not all men with low testosterone have obvious symptoms, but Medical News Today and MedlinePlus identify several physical, sexual, and emotional changes associated with testosterone deficiency.

Among the symptoms that may appear are:

1. Decreased sex drive: A noticeable decline in libido can be one of the most recognizable signs, although sexual desire can also change naturally with age.

2. Erectile problems: There may be difficulty getting or maintaining an erection, but diabetes, high blood pressure, stress, alcohol use, and other factors can also cause erectile dysfunction.

3. Persistent fatigue: Some men experience lower energy levels, persistent tiredness, or less motivation to engage in physical activity.

4. Loss of muscle mass: Testosterone plays a role in maintaining muscle size and strength, so low levels can be associated with a decline in muscle mass.

5. Increased body fat: Changes in body composition may occur, and some men can develop enlarged breast tissue, a condition known as gynecomastia.