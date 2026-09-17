Blood in Stool and Colorectal Cancer: The Bathroom Warning Sign You Shouldn’t Ignore
Posted on09/17/26 at 03:30
- Blood in stool
- Changes in bowel movements
- Warning signs to watch
A trip to the bathroom can reveal more than it seems: finding blood in stool repeatedly is a sign that deserves medical attention, although it doesn’t automatically mean cancer.
Blood in stool is among the possible symptoms of colorectal cancer, a disease in which early detection can be crucial for expanding treatment options.
The key point is not to panic over an isolated episode, but also not to normalize recurring bleeding or bleeding accompanied by other intestinal changes.
Hemorrhoids, anal fissures, and other gastrointestinal problems can also cause bleeding, so only a medical evaluation can help determine its cause.
Colorectal Cancer Warning Signs That Shouldn’t Be Ignored
How Can Blood Appear in Stool?
Not all bleeding looks the same, and this difference can provide information to a doctor about its possible origin.
Blood can be bright red, appear on top of stool, or be mixed with it, while certain types of gastrointestinal bleeding can produce very dark or black stool.
Gastroenterologist Rosario Ligresti, head of the Gastroenterology Division at Hackensack University Medical Center, explained that this symptom can appear in patients with colon cancer.
“Blood in stool is one of the most common symptoms of colon cancer in older patients, and less so in younger patients,” Ligresti noted, according to El Diario NY.
The American Cancer Society (ACS) also includes rectal bleeding or blood in stool among the possible signs of colorectal cancer.
Other Colorectal Cancer Warning Signs to Watch
Blood is not the only change that can justify a medical consultation.
The ACS identifies other symptoms that can appear with this disease, although they can also result from different conditions.
- Persistent intestinal changes: diarrhea, constipation, or changes in stool consistency that don’t go away.
- Incomplete evacuation: feeling the need to continue having a bowel movement even after using the bathroom.
- Abdominal pain: discomfort, cramps, or pain that persists without a clear explanation.
- Weakness or fatigue: especially when it appears along with other symptoms.
- Unexplained weight loss: losing weight without deliberately changing diet or physical activity.
Having one of these symptoms doesn’t allow for a diagnosis of colorectal cancer. Its importance increases when it persists, worsens, or appears along with other signs.
Does Blood When Wiping Mean Colorectal Cancer?
Not necessarily.
A small amount of bright red blood on toilet paper can have common explanations such as hemorrhoids or an anal fissure.
That’s why there is an important difference between detecting blood around the anus or on toilet paper and repeatedly observing it mixed with stool.
Recurring bleeding, blood mixed with stool, or very dark or black stool require medical evaluation, as they can be related to different digestive problems.
Additionally, not all blood loss is visible. Some lesions can produce microscopic amounts that a person wouldn’t detect simply by looking at stool.
What Do Polyps Have to Do with Bleeding?
Many colorectal cancers begin as growths in the lining of the colon or rectum known as polyps, although not all of them become cancer.
Gastroenterologist Brooks Cash explained that certain precancerous polyps can develop a greater blood supply as they grow and undergo abnormal changes.
“The blood vessels that irrigate these lesions are also abnormal and are more prone to losing blood that can be visible in stool,” Cash explained, according to El Diario NY.
However, bleeding can also be microscopic. Fecal tests can detect blood that can’t be seen with the naked eye, one of the reasons screening tests are important.
A Fact Worth Knowing
For people at average risk, the American Cancer Society recommends beginning regular colorectal cancer screening at age 45.
People with a family history, certain polyps, inflammatory bowel disease, or other risk factors may need a different schedule, which should be determined with a healthcare professional.
The presence of symptoms shouldn’t be interpreted as a reason to wait until reaching the usual screening age.
If blood repeatedly appears in stool, or if there are persistent intestinal changes, unexplained abdominal pain, or weight loss without a known cause, it’s important to consult a healthcare professional.
- The key is simple: seeing blood doesn’t mean having cancer, but persistent bleeding also shouldn’t be ignored.
Warning: This information is for educational purposes only and doesn’t replace the evaluation, diagnosis, or treatment of a healthcare professional.
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SOURCE: Primera Hora / Identidad Latina Multimedia / El Diario NY and American Cancer Society.