Blood in Stool and Colorectal Cancer: The Bathroom Warning Sign You Shouldn’t Ignore

Blood in stool

Changes in bowel movements

Warning signs to watch

A trip to the bathroom can reveal more than it seems: finding blood in stool repeatedly is a sign that deserves medical attention, although it doesn’t automatically mean cancer.

Blood in stool is among the possible symptoms of colorectal cancer, a disease in which early detection can be crucial for expanding treatment options.

The key point is not to panic over an isolated episode, but also not to normalize recurring bleeding or bleeding accompanied by other intestinal changes.

Hemorrhoids, anal fissures, and other gastrointestinal problems can also cause bleeding, so only a medical evaluation can help determine its cause.

Colorectal Cancer Warning Signs That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

How Can Blood Appear in Stool?

Not all bleeding looks the same, and this difference can provide information to a doctor about its possible origin.

Blood can be bright red, appear on top of stool, or be mixed with it, while certain types of gastrointestinal bleeding can produce very dark or black stool.

Gastroenterologist Rosario Ligresti, head of the Gastroenterology Division at Hackensack University Medical Center, explained that this symptom can appear in patients with colon cancer.

“Blood in stool is one of the most common symptoms of colon cancer in older patients, and less so in younger patients,” Ligresti noted, according to El Diario NY.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) also includes rectal bleeding or blood in stool among the possible signs of colorectal cancer.