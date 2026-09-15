Waking Up to Urinate at Night: Six Prostate Warning Signs

Nocturia is not always caused by the prostate

Watch for changes in urination

Six urinary symptoms may accompany an enlarged prostate

Waking up during the night to use the bathroom may seem like a normal consequence of aging, but frequent episodes could be a sign that deserves medical attention.

The need to wake up at night to urinate is medically known as nocturia. It can have various causes, ranging from everyday habits to underlying health conditions.

In men, one possible explanation is an enlarged prostate, according to Aditya K. Sharma, director of the Department of Urology, Uro-Oncology, and Kidney Transplant at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Lucknow, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

The urologist warns against automatically assuming that repeatedly waking up to urinate is simply part of aging.

Why Can an Enlarged Prostate Cause Frequent Urination?

The prostate can gradually increase in size with age, a condition known as benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH.

This growth is noncancerous. However, because of the prostate’s location, it can interfere with the normal flow of urine through the urethra.

What happens when the prostate becomes enlarged?

It can partially obstruct the urethra.

The bladder must work harder to empty.

Urinary frequency and urgency can increase.

A person may feel that urine remains in the bladder after using the bathroom.

“When an enlarged prostate partially blocks the urethra, the bladder may have to work harder to empty. Over time, this can contribute to increased frequency and urgency of urination,” Sharma explained.

The urologist added that a man may wake up several times during the night even when he has not consumed excessive amounts of fluid.