FDA Approves Etcamah Breast Cancer Pill: Who Is Eligible?

FDA approves new Etcamah breast cancer pill

Treatment requires an ESR1 mutation

It is not intended for every patient

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved camizestrant, a new pill from AstraZeneca, for certain adults with advanced breast cancer.

The medication will be marketed as Etcamah and received accelerated approval, a regulatory pathway intended to facilitate access to treatments for serious illnesses.

However, the approval does not mean the medication can be used for every breast cancer case: It targets patients whose tumors have specific characteristics and requires prior testing.

Which Patients Are Eligible for the New AstraZeneca Pill?

Etcamah is indicated for certain patients whose breast cancer has an ESR1 gene mutation, an alteration that can develop during endocrine therapy.

This mutation can cause cancer cells to stop responding adequately to certain hormonal treatments, including some aromatase inhibitors.

Before receiving camizestrant, patients must test positive for the mutation using Guardant360 CDx, an FDA-authorized companion diagnostic.

Key points of the approval include:

It is an oral medication.

It is intended for adults with advanced breast cancer.

It requires the identification of an ESR1 mutation.

It must be combined with a CDK4/6 inhibitor.

These inhibitors block proteins involved in cancer cell division and growth, and medications in this class include Verzenio, Kisqali, and Ibrance.