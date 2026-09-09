FDA Approves Etcamah Breast Cancer Pill: Who Is Eligible?
Posted on09/09/26 at 03:02
- FDA approves new Etcamah breast cancer pill
- Treatment requires an ESR1 mutation
- It is not intended for every patient
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved camizestrant, a new pill from AstraZeneca, for certain adults with advanced breast cancer.
The medication will be marketed as Etcamah and received accelerated approval, a regulatory pathway intended to facilitate access to treatments for serious illnesses.
However, the approval does not mean the medication can be used for every breast cancer case: It targets patients whose tumors have specific characteristics and requires prior testing.
Which Patients Are Eligible for the New AstraZeneca Pill?
Etcamah is indicated for certain patients whose breast cancer has an ESR1 gene mutation, an alteration that can develop during endocrine therapy.
This mutation can cause cancer cells to stop responding adequately to certain hormonal treatments, including some aromatase inhibitors.
Before receiving camizestrant, patients must test positive for the mutation using Guardant360 CDx, an FDA-authorized companion diagnostic.
Key points of the approval include:
- It is an oral medication.
- It is intended for adults with advanced breast cancer.
- It requires the identification of an ESR1 mutation.
- It must be combined with a CDK4/6 inhibitor.
These inhibitors block proteins involved in cancer cell division and growth, and medications in this class include Verzenio, Kisqali, and Ibrance.
How Does Etcamah Work Against Breast Cancer?
Camizestrant works as a hormonal therapy intended to prevent estrogen from continuing to stimulate certain cancer cells, thereby reducing their ability to grow.
The FDA reached its decision after reviewing the medication’s clinical results, although the treatment had previously faced questions during the regulatory process.
According to El Financiero, the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee had previously voted against the medication after determining that its demonstrated benefit for patients was not sufficiently significant.
Despite that assessment, the FDA ultimately granted accelerated approval, noting that the treatment provides an additional option for patients who meet the established criteria.
According to information cited by Telemundo Nueva York, the clinical trial showed progression-free survival of 16 months, a measure of how long a patient lives without the cancer worsening.
El Financiero reports that AstraZeneca said the pill could delay disease progression by more than six months, making it essential to distinguish between the metrics used when interpreting the findings.
FDA Warns About Possible Etcamah Risks
As with other cancer treatments, Etcamah’s approval includes safety warnings that patients and their medical teams must consider.
The FDA warns of possible heart rhythm changes, an abnormally slow heart rate, and additional risks when the medication is combined with certain drugs.
The medication may also cause fetal harm, meaning its safety considerations include warnings concerning pregnancy and reproduction.
The approval represents a significant opportunity for AstraZeneca: The pharmaceutical company estimates that camizestrant could generate more than $5 billion in annual sales, according to El Financiero.
External forecasts are more conservative: Analysts consulted by Bloomberg project approximately $2.3 billion in sales by 2032, according to the same publication.
Etcamah expands the available treatment options for advanced breast cancer, but its use will depend on the tumor’s molecular characteristics, previous treatments, and an individual medical evaluation, meaning it should not be interpreted as a therapy intended for every patient.
Warning: This information is for educational and informational purposes only and does not replace the diagnosis, treatment, or recommendations of a physician or oncologist.
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SOURCE: Telemundo Nueva York / El Financiero