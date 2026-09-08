Cinnamon Supplements May Reduce Medication Effectiveness, Study Finds

Cassia cinnamon raises greater concern

It may alter the effects of some medications

Human studies are still lacking

Cinnamon is often associated with health benefits, but consuming large quantities as a supplement could have an unexpected effect on certain medications.

According to EatingWell, a University of Mississippi study found that certain components of cassia cinnamon could interfere with how the body processes some drugs.

The finding does not mean people taking medications should eliminate cinnamon from their diets, but it does raise concerns about concentrated supplements and excessive consumption.

The most important point: The study was conducted in a laboratory rather than directly in humans, so researchers warn that clinical trials are still necessary to confirm the effect.

What the Study Reveals About Cinnamon and Medications

How Could Cinnamon Interfere With Medications?

Researchers recreated laboratory conditions similar to those in the human digestive system using gastric acid, liver and intestinal cells, and enzymes.

They analyzed different cinnamon components, including cinnamon oil, cinnamaldehyde, and cinnamic acid, under conditions simulating fasting and the period after eating.

The study found that cinnamaldehyde moderately activated certain receptors responsible for detecting and responding to foreign substances in the body.

This reaction is important because, according to scientists, it could promote interactions between cinnamon and certain medications and alter how long they remain in the body.

“Consuming excessive cinnamon supplements could cause a rapid elimination of prescribed medications from the body,” explained Shabana Khan, one of the authors, according to statements reported by EatingWell.

In practical terms, the hypothesis is that some medications could leave the body too quickly, giving them less time to produce the expected effect.

However, the researchers themselves urged caution when interpreting the results.

Bill Gurley, another scientist involved in the study, said there is a potential interaction risk but emphasized that researchers will not know exactly what happens until clinical trials are conducted in humans.