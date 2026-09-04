Ozempic and Bipolar Disorder: Study Finds Unexpected Mental Health Link

Ozempic and mental health: Researchers analyzed nearly 15,000 patients

They found a 21% lower risk

The results still do not demonstrate causality

Ozempic has become one of the best-known diabetes medications and, because of its effects on weight, has also generated enormous interest among patients.

Now, a study has identified an unexpected association between semaglutide, its active ingredient, and fewer psychiatric hospitalizations among certain people with bipolar disorder.

The finding is striking but requires caution: The study does not demonstrate that Ozempic treats bipolar disorder or that it should be used for this purpose.

The research was published in Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica and analyzed Swedish national registry data collected between 2009 and 2024.

What Did Researchers Find About Ozempic and Bipolar Disorder?

The analysis included 14,694 people with bipolar disorder who also had diabetes and/or obesity and were taking antidiabetic medications.

Of those patients, 5,200 used GLP-1 receptor agonists, the class of medications to which semaglutide belongs, at some point.

Researchers compared different periods involving the same individuals to analyze what happened while they were using these medications and when they were not.

The striking finding: Semaglutide use was associated with a 21% lower risk of psychiatric hospitalization compared with periods when patients were not using GLP-1 medications.

Researchers also observed a 17% lower risk of hospitalization related to a bipolar disorder relapse.

What we know so far: