Ozempic and Bipolar Disorder: Study Finds Unexpected Mental Health Link
Posted on09/04/26 at 04:00
- Ozempic and mental health: Researchers analyzed nearly 15,000 patients
- They found a 21% lower risk
- The results still do not demonstrate causality
Ozempic has become one of the best-known diabetes medications and, because of its effects on weight, has also generated enormous interest among patients.
Now, a study has identified an unexpected association between semaglutide, its active ingredient, and fewer psychiatric hospitalizations among certain people with bipolar disorder.
The finding is striking but requires caution: The study does not demonstrate that Ozempic treats bipolar disorder or that it should be used for this purpose.
The research was published in Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica and analyzed Swedish national registry data collected between 2009 and 2024.
What Did Researchers Find About Ozempic and Bipolar Disorder?
The analysis included 14,694 people with bipolar disorder who also had diabetes and/or obesity and were taking antidiabetic medications.
Of those patients, 5,200 used GLP-1 receptor agonists, the class of medications to which semaglutide belongs, at some point.
Researchers compared different periods involving the same individuals to analyze what happened while they were using these medications and when they were not.
- The striking finding: Semaglutide use was associated with a 21% lower risk of psychiatric hospitalization compared with periods when patients were not using GLP-1 medications.
Researchers also observed a 17% lower risk of hospitalization related to a bipolar disorder relapse.
What we know so far:
- 21% lower risk: An association was observed with psychiatric hospitalization.
- 17% lower risk: An association was observed with hospitalization for bipolar disorder relapse.
- Does not demonstrate causality: This was an observational study.
- The effect was not the same for every medication: Liraglutide and dulaglutide did not show the same association.
- Lack of conclusive evidence: Researchers say a randomized clinical trial is necessary.
Why Are Ozempic and Mental Health Being Studied?
GLP-1 medications mimic the effects of a hormone involved in processes such as blood sugar regulation, digestion, and appetite.
Scientists are investigating whether this biological pathway could also affect processes in the brain.
The team hypothesizes that GLP-1 signaling could be connected to mechanisms such as inflammation and cellular stress, which are also studied in relation to bipolar disorder.
However, this is a possible biological explanation, not a proven therapeutic mechanism.
The study acknowledges that although its design was intended to reduce the influence of confounding factors, those factors cannot be completely ruled out.
Researchers also warn that findings from the Swedish population may not be directly applicable to other populations or healthcare systems.
What Is Ozempic and What Is It Used For?
It is essential to distinguish the scientific finding from the medication’s current medical uses.
Ozempic contains semaglutide and belongs to the GLP-1 receptor agonist class of medications. In the United States, it is indicated, among other uses, to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes when combined with diet and exercise.
Ozempic and Wegovy both contain semaglutide, although they are marketed with different indications and dosing regimens.
Wegovy is indicated for chronic weight management in certain adults and adolescents with obesity, as well as certain adults who are overweight and have weight-related conditions.
Columbia Surgery explains that medications in this class have significantly expanded the medical treatment options for obesity, although they also have limitations and side effects.
Side effects described by Columbia include nausea, acid reflux, abdominal cramps, constipation, and delayed gastric emptying.
What This Ozempic Study Does Not Mean
The finding does not make Ozempic a medication for bipolar disorder.
It also does not demonstrate that taking semaglutide prevents psychiatric crises or support the conclusion that someone should begin using the medication for mental health reasons.
In fact, the authors emphasize that liraglutide and dulaglutide were not associated with the same reduction in hospitalizations, preventing researchers from assuming that all GLP-1 medications provide this potential benefit.
Additionally, a statistical association alone cannot establish a cause-and-effect relationship.
The question remains: Does semaglutide have an effect that could benefit certain patients with bipolar disorder, or are other factors responsible for the association?
Answering that question will require controlled clinical trials. For now, the results open a new area of research but do not justify changing psychiatric treatments or using Ozempic to treat bipolar disorder.
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Warning: This information is provided for journalistic and educational purposes. Decisions concerning semaglutide or treatments for diabetes, obesity, or mental health conditions should be discussed with healthcare professionals.
SOURCE: SciTechDaily: “Scientists Discover an Unexpected Mental Health Benefit of Ozempic” / Columbia Surgery – Columbia University Irving Medical Center