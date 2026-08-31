5 Prostate Cancer Myths Doctors Want Every Man to Know

Prostate cancer may not cause symptoms

A high PSA does not confirm cancer

Doctors debunk five common myths

Prostate cancer can progress without causing symptoms, but getting a PSA test does not mean every man should automatically undergo regular screening.

Two specialists agree on a fundamental point: Decisions about screening, diagnosis, and treatment should account for individual risk rather than being based solely on symptoms, fears, or a single test result.

Oncologist Mikkael Sekeres explained in The Washington Post that more than 330,000 new prostate cancer cases are estimated for 2026, representing nearly one-third of invasive cancers diagnosed in men.

Meanwhile, Dr. Amit Saple, a urologist and surgeon at the Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology, warns that misconceptions can cause some men to postpone important conversations with their doctors.

Why it matters: Detecting aggressive cancer early can be crucial, but unnecessarily treating a low-risk tumor can also negatively affect quality of life.

A High PSA Does Not Automatically Mean Cancer

One of the most common mistakes is interpreting a high prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test result as a definitive cancer diagnosis.

Sekeres explains that the test has a sensitivity of more than 90%, meaning it can detect over 90 out of 100 actual cases, but that does not eliminate its limitations.

Saple agrees that a high PSA level does not confirm the disease on its own because prostate infections and conditions such as urinary retention can also raise PSA levels.

Therefore, an abnormal result may require further evaluation before determining whether cancer is present and what steps should be taken.

Another important consideration is that detecting a tumor does not necessarily mean it must be treated immediately.

Research cited by Sekeres shows that some low-grade prostate cancers are small and grow so slowly that they may never cause harm during the patient’s lifetime.

Autopsy studies involving more than 6,000 men found previously undiagnosed prostate cancer in over 20% of those between ages 50 and 59 and in more than 33% of those between ages 70 and 79.

For certain patients, doctors may consider active surveillance to avoid immediate treatment that could cause side effects such as incontinence or erectile dysfunction.