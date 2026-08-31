5 Prostate Cancer Myths Doctors Want Every Man to Know
Posted on08/31/26 at 12:11
- Prostate cancer may not cause symptoms
- A high PSA does not confirm cancer
- Doctors debunk five common myths
Prostate cancer can progress without causing symptoms, but getting a PSA test does not mean every man should automatically undergo regular screening.
Two specialists agree on a fundamental point: Decisions about screening, diagnosis, and treatment should account for individual risk rather than being based solely on symptoms, fears, or a single test result.
Oncologist Mikkael Sekeres explained in The Washington Post that more than 330,000 new prostate cancer cases are estimated for 2026, representing nearly one-third of invasive cancers diagnosed in men.
Meanwhile, Dr. Amit Saple, a urologist and surgeon at the Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology, warns that misconceptions can cause some men to postpone important conversations with their doctors.
- Why it matters: Detecting aggressive cancer early can be crucial, but unnecessarily treating a low-risk tumor can also negatively affect quality of life.
A High PSA Does Not Automatically Mean Cancer
One of the most common mistakes is interpreting a high prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test result as a definitive cancer diagnosis.
Sekeres explains that the test has a sensitivity of more than 90%, meaning it can detect over 90 out of 100 actual cases, but that does not eliminate its limitations.
Saple agrees that a high PSA level does not confirm the disease on its own because prostate infections and conditions such as urinary retention can also raise PSA levels.
Therefore, an abnormal result may require further evaluation before determining whether cancer is present and what steps should be taken.
Another important consideration is that detecting a tumor does not necessarily mean it must be treated immediately.
Research cited by Sekeres shows that some low-grade prostate cancers are small and grow so slowly that they may never cause harm during the patient’s lifetime.
Autopsy studies involving more than 6,000 men found previously undiagnosed prostate cancer in over 20% of those between ages 50 and 59 and in more than 33% of those between ages 70 and 79.
For certain patients, doctors may consider active surveillance to avoid immediate treatment that could cause side effects such as incontinence or erectile dysfunction.
Dr. Saple identifies several misconceptions that can cause unnecessary fear or delay medical consultations.
- “It only affects older men”: The risk increases with age, but family history and genetic factors can contribute to its development at younger ages.
- “If I have no symptoms, I’m fine”: Prostate cancer can develop without noticeable signs, particularly during its early stages.
- “A diagnosis means there is no solution”: Different treatment options are available depending on the type and stage of the tumor, including robotic surgery, radiation therapy, and hormone therapy.
- “A high PSA means cancer”: It is a sign that requires medical evaluation, not automatic confirmation of a tumor.
- “If it returns after treatment, there is nothing else to do”: Treatment options for recurrence depend on where the cancer returns, the previous treatment, and the patient’s overall health.
Men should also be aware of changes such as difficulty urinating, a weak urine stream, increased frequency or urgency, blood in the urine, or problems emptying the bladder completely.
However, these symptoms do not necessarily indicate cancer because they can also occur with benign prostate enlargement and other conditions.
Should All Men Get Regular PSA Tests?
This is one of the main warnings from the analysis published by The Washington Post: Regular screening is not automatically recommended for every man.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force states that for men between ages 55 and 69, the decision to undergo periodic PSA screening should be made individually and discussed with a healthcare professional.
The conversation should consider the test’s potential benefits and harms, along with the patient’s preferences and individual circumstances.
For men ages 70 and older, the USPSTF recommends against routine PSA-based screening, according to Sekeres.
The reason is important: Detecting more cancers does not always mean saving more lives, especially when some tumors progress slowly and may never pose a serious threat.
At the same time, Saple warns against the opposite extreme: neglecting prostate health simply because there are no symptoms or because of misconceptions about the disease.
The Recommendation Shared by Both Analyses Is Clear
Knowing one’s family history, understanding the risk factors, and speaking with a doctor can help men decide when testing may be appropriate.
The key is neither to undergo tests indiscriminately nor avoid them out of fear: It is to make an informed, personalized decision about prostate health with a medical professional.
You May Be Interested: Study Finds Arthritis Drug Helps Patients Regrow Up to 80% of Their Hair
Warning: This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace evaluation, diagnosis, or recommendations from a healthcare professional. Decisions about screening tests such as the PSA test should be discussed with a doctor based on age, family history, risk factors, and individual circumstances.
SOURCE: The Washington Post — I’m an oncologist. Every man should know this about prostate cancer / NDTV — Health / Family Health