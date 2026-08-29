Thyroid Medication Recall Across U.S.: Excessive Dosage Warning

Thyroid medication recall

Medication may be superpotent

Patient warning: consult doctor

A batch of tablets for treating hypothyroidism is being recalled across the United States after tests confirmed the medication may have a higher potency than expected.

Vitruvias Therapeutics Inc. has voluntarily initiated the recall of lot 504950 of Thyroid, USP 30 mg, a preparation containing levothyroxine and liothyronine used to treat an underactive thyroid.

The affected product has the NDC 69680-166-00 and an expiration date of September 30, 2026. Patients should check their product packaging for this information to determine whether their product is affected.

The recalled batch was distributed nationwide to the company’s direct accounts between January 31 and September 30, 2025. The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

What patients should know about risks linked to the recalled thyroid tablets

The company explained that tests determined the medication may be overly potent, meaning a patient could receive a higher amount of thyroid hormone than expected.

According to the warning, consuming tablets with too much potency can cause hyperthyroidism, with symptoms including weight loss, heat intolerance, fatigue, nervousness, muscle weakness, and hypertension.