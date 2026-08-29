Thyroid Medication Recall Across U.S.: Excessive Dosage Warning
Posted on08/29/26 at 08:16
- Thyroid medication recall
- Medication may be superpotent
- Patient warning: consult doctor
A batch of tablets for treating hypothyroidism is being recalled across the United States after tests confirmed the medication may have a higher potency than expected.
Vitruvias Therapeutics Inc. has voluntarily initiated the recall of lot 504950 of Thyroid, USP 30 mg, a preparation containing levothyroxine and liothyronine used to treat an underactive thyroid.
The affected product has the NDC 69680-166-00 and an expiration date of September 30, 2026. Patients should check their product packaging for this information to determine whether their product is affected.
The recalled batch was distributed nationwide to the company’s direct accounts between January 31 and September 30, 2025. The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
What patients should know about risks linked to the recalled thyroid tablets
The company explained that tests determined the medication may be overly potent, meaning a patient could receive a higher amount of thyroid hormone than expected.
According to the warning, consuming tablets with too much potency can cause hyperthyroidism, with symptoms including weight loss, heat intolerance, fatigue, nervousness, muscle weakness, and hypertension.
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Potentially more severe effects may also occur, including chest pain, accelerated heart rate, or arrhythmias, especially in more vulnerable individuals.
The elderly, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers are among the high-risk groups. However, Vitruvias Therapeutics noted that it has not received any reports of known adverse events related to the recall.
How to determine if you have the recalled medication
Consumers should check three pieces of information on the product: Thyroid, USP 30 mg, lot number 504950, and NDC 69680-166-00. The expiration date is September 2026.
According to the recall information, 3,655 units of the affected batch were released, and 1,955 were sold before the measure was implemented.
Vitruvias Therapeutics is contacting its wholesalers to stop distribution and coordinating the destruction of the affected medication that is still available.
The company emphasized an important recommendation for patients: those taking tablets from the recalled batch should not stop treatment on their own.
What should patients affected by the recall do?
Patients should first contact their doctor for instructions and, when applicable, obtain a replacement prescription before stopping the medication.
Those who have experienced symptoms or any issues possibly related to the treatment should also contact a doctor or healthcare professional for guidance.
Consumers can call Vitruvias Therapeutics at (256) 239-9373, Monday through Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Central Time, or email safety@vitruvias.com.
Adverse reactions and quality problems can also be reported through MedWatch, the FDA’s program for receiving reports related to drugs and other regulated products, noted the FDA and DailyMed.