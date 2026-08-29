Florida Schools in Crisis as 38,000 Students Disappear and Closures Begin
Posted on08/29/26 at 04:00
- Florida loses thousands of students
- Districts begin to close schools
- Lower enrollment threatens funding
The three large school districts in southern Florida started the new school year with about 38,000 fewer students, a drop that is already causing closures, mergers, and job cuts.
Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach are facing a scenario that goes beyond empty classrooms: fewer students also mean fewer state resources to maintain schools and services.
The reduction coincides with a decrease in the arrival of foreign students, but also with factors such as the high cost of living, low birth rates, and the growth of state-funded scholarships for private schools.
The impact is particularly visible in communities with a strong Latin American and migrant presence, where for years the influx of families from abroad helped to sustain enrollment.
Why does it matter?
- Fewer students reduce funding.
- Schools face possible closures.
- Families may have to change schools.
Decline in Florida Enrollment Leads to Closures and Cuts
Southern Florida counties close some schools after losing 38,000 migrant students https://t.co/9lx1v1Kyi1
— AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) August 28, 2026
Miami-Dade has already closed or merged nine schools this year and is analyzing the future of 27 others amid a declining enrollment.
The district, the third-largest in the United States, went from 335,474 students to 321,109 last school year, a loss of 14,365 students. This August, it started with 18,910 fewer students.
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The reduction also affects staff: Miami-Dade ended the period with 515 fewer teachers, a sign of how the decline in students can extend to school employment.
Superintendent José Dotres indicated that around 3,000 students arrived from abroad during the last school year, far from the 14,000 to 22,000 that the district received annually in previous years.
Broward and Palm Beach Also Face Significant Cuts
Broward counted 223,890 students in the official tenth-day count, 12,658 fewer than the previous year, while accumulating over 60,000 unoccupied school seats.
Facing this reality, the district proposed closing ten schools this week, a decision that could change the routine of families who would have to transfer their children to other schools.
Palm Beach lost another 6,959 students, more than double the 2,900 contemplated in its budget, and responded by freezing hiring and eliminating 76 positions related to school libraries.
The financial impact could be significant because Florida distributes a large part of its funds based on the number of students. Palm Beach estimates that it could stop receiving over $100 million.
Lower Immigration Adds to Other Changes in Florida
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The trend takes on particular relevance in Miami-Dade, where 172,186 students speak Spanish at home and another 8,513 use Haitian Creole, reflecting the district’s migratory composition.
Southern Florida is home to significant Venezuelan and Haitian communities, affected by recent changes in TPS, while the arrival of new students from abroad has also decreased.
The Florida Office of Economic and Demographic Research estimated that the English as a second language program lost the equivalent of 22,084 full-time students in one school year. State public enrollment fell 2.41%.
However, immigration does not alone explain the phenomenon: the high cost of living, low birth rates, and state-funded scholarships available since 2023 to pay for private schools also pressure public enrollment.
What can be done?
- Review school district notices.
- Confirm possible school changes.
- Check transportation options.
Sources: Efe, El Nacional