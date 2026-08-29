Florida Schools in Crisis as 38,000 Students Disappear and Closures Begin

Florida loses thousands of students

Districts begin to close schools

Lower enrollment threatens funding

The three large school districts in southern Florida started the new school year with about 38,000 fewer students, a drop that is already causing closures, mergers, and job cuts.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach are facing a scenario that goes beyond empty classrooms: fewer students also mean fewer state resources to maintain schools and services.

The reduction coincides with a decrease in the arrival of foreign students, but also with factors such as the high cost of living, low birth rates, and the growth of state-funded scholarships for private schools.

The impact is particularly visible in communities with a strong Latin American and migrant presence, where for years the influx of families from abroad helped to sustain enrollment.

Why does it matter?

Fewer students reduce funding.

Schools face possible closures.

Families may have to change schools.

Decline in Florida Enrollment Leads to Closures and Cuts