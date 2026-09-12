Protester Interrupts JD Vance With Mexican Flag at GOP Convention

A protester carrying a Mexican flag burst into Vice President JD Vance’s speech in Dallas, creating one of the most tense moments of the Republican midterm convention.

The man interrupted the official while he was speaking to the attendees gathered at the American Airlines Center. Videos shared on social media show the protester in the crowd waving a Mexican flag and a Palestinian flag.

The interruption did not appear on the official broadcast of the event, but Vance directly referenced the incident to the attendees and those following his speech from home.

«If you love Mexico so much, go there. I’ll buy you the plane ticket,» Vance responded.

The phrase sparked an immediate reaction inside the venue. Part of the crowd began chanting «USA! USA! USA!» while security personnel removed the protester.

Vance Changed His Speech After the Protest

The interruption prompted the vice president to abandon his prepared speech and address the incident directly, briefly.

«Ladies and gentlemen, I had a whole speech written, but I think I have to change it because we just discovered the symbol of the far left,» he stated.