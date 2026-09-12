Protester Interrupts JD Vance With Mexican Flag at GOP Convention
Posted on09/12/26 at 08:02
A protester carrying a Mexican flag burst into Vice President JD Vance’s speech in Dallas, creating one of the most tense moments of the Republican midterm convention.
The man interrupted the official while he was speaking to the attendees gathered at the American Airlines Center. Videos shared on social media show the protester in the crowd waving a Mexican flag and a Palestinian flag.
The interruption did not appear on the official broadcast of the event, but Vance directly referenced the incident to the attendees and those following his speech from home.
«If you love Mexico so much, go there. I’ll buy you the plane ticket,» Vance responded.
The phrase sparked an immediate reaction inside the venue. Part of the crowd began chanting «USA! USA! USA!» while security personnel removed the protester.
Vance Changed His Speech After the Protest
The interruption prompted the vice president to abandon his prepared speech and address the incident directly, briefly.
«Ladies and gentlemen, I had a whole speech written, but I think I have to change it because we just discovered the symbol of the far left,» he stated.
Vance also called the protester an «idiot» and questioned why he used a Mexican flag during the protest instead of carrying the American flag.
The incident occurred while the vice president was speaking about national identity and the values that, according to his speech, Republicans will seek to defend.
The Crowd Responded with Chants of «USA»
JD Vance: «What the people at home missed is that we just had a protestor interrupting us and waving the Mexican flag. Well my friend, if you love Mexico so much, get your ass over there. I’ll buy you the plane ticket.» pic.twitter.com/hFgXmc3GPg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2026
Vance’s response fired up the crowd. Videos of the moment show the protester being escorted out of the venue while attendees continued chanting slogans in support of the vice president.
ABC News reported that the man was near the stage when he displayed the Mexican flag, prompting security personnel to intervene.
The unexpected protest became one of the most commented-on moments of Vance’s speech. It generated new reactions due to the use of the Mexican flag during a Republican political event.
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