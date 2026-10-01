U.S. Cheese Alert: E. coli Outbreak Leaves 13 Sick, 8 Hospitalized

13 E. coli cases

8 people hospitalized

9 states report cases

A health alert over raw milk cheeses has sparked precautions in the United States after an E. coli outbreak was linked to Graziers products.

The recall includes Graziers raw milk cheeses currently in distribution, including Monterey Jack, Jalapeño Jack, and various cheddar presentations.

As of September 25, 13 people had been identified as sick and 8 hospitalized, a high proportion among cases linked to the outbreak.

Three patients developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe complication that can cause kidney failure and requires medical attention.

Why it matters: The identified bacteria is E. coli O26, a Shiga toxin-producing strain that can cause severe illnesses.

The fact: There are 13 cases, 8 hospitalizations, and 3 HUS cases related to the outbreak.

The process: Consumers must check product, presentation, and UPC to determine if they have one of the affected cheeses.

What to do: Do not consume the recalled cheese; discard it or consult the establishment where it was purchased about a possible refund.

Cheese Recall in U.S. Due to E. coli Outbreak