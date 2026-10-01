U.S. Cheese Alert: E. coli Outbreak Leaves 13 Sick, 8 Hospitalized
Posted on10/01/26 at 08:59
- 13 E. coli cases
- 8 people hospitalized
- 9 states report cases
A health alert over raw milk cheeses has sparked precautions in the United States after an E. coli outbreak was linked to Graziers products.
The recall includes Graziers raw milk cheeses currently in distribution, including Monterey Jack, Jalapeño Jack, and various cheddar presentations.
As of September 25, 13 people had been identified as sick and 8 hospitalized, a high proportion among cases linked to the outbreak.
Three patients developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe complication that can cause kidney failure and requires medical attention.
- Why it matters: The identified bacteria is E. coli O26, a Shiga toxin-producing strain that can cause severe illnesses.
- The fact: There are 13 cases, 8 hospitalizations, and 3 HUS cases related to the outbreak.
- The process: Consumers must check product, presentation, and UPC to determine if they have one of the affected cheeses.
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled cheese; discard it or consult the establishment where it was purchased about a possible refund.
Cheese Recall in U.S. Due to E. coli Outbreak
E. coli Outbreak: 13 people sick in 9 states with 8 hospitalized. Over half of the illnesses are in children age 5 or younger. Do not eat recalled raw milk cheeses sold by Sierra Nevada Cheese Company. All Graizers raw milk cheeses were recalled. See full details:… pic.twitter.com/qmc7maAyvv
— CDC (@CDCgov) September 28, 2026
Affected products include 8-ounce Monterey Jack squares, UPC 6-87652-16400-9, and Jalapeño Jack, UPC 6-87652-16403-0.
Also included are 8-ounce medium cheddar, UPC 6-87652-16506-8; sharp cheddar, UPC 6-87652-16507-5; and 16-ounce medium cheddar, UPC 6-87652-16501-3.
The recall extends to larger commercial presentations of Monterey Jack, Jalapeño Jack, and cheddar, so restaurants and other buyers must also check their inventory.
Although these cheeses were distributed nationwide, illnesses have been confirmed in California, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, and Utah.
E. coli in Cheese: Who Faces Higher Risk
A multistate E. coli outbreak linked to raw milk cheese has sickened at least 13 people, sending eight of them to the hospital.
Sierra Nevada Cheese Company is recalling several varieties of its Graziers grass-fed raw milk cheese, including medium cheddar, sharp cheddar,… pic.twitter.com/0Of1AIOz9M
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 27, 2026
Concern is particularly focused on children, adults over 65, and immunocompromised individuals, who may face more severe complications.
Raw milk does not undergo pasteurization, a process that uses heat to eliminate hazardous microorganisms that may be present in dairy products.
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E. coli infection can cause diarrhea and severe abdominal cramps, as well as symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and mild fever.
Those who have consumed the recalled products and exhibit symptoms should contact a health professional, especially if they show signs of severe illness.
What to Check in Your Refrigerator Now
The primary recommendation is not to taste the cheese to determine if it is contaminated, as the presence of bacteria cannot be confirmed by appearance, smell, or taste.
Consumers must carefully compare the brand, variety, size, and UPC code with the information included in the recall.
Sierra Nevada Cheese Company has enabled the phone number (530) 934-8662, from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, for inquiries.
The email recallinfo@sierranevadacheese.com is also available for consumers with questions related to the products included in the recall.
Sources: Fox Business, ABC News.