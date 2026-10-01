Tennessee Suspends Executions After Christa Pike Survives Failed Lethal Injection

Christa Pike survived two doses.

Tennessee suspended executions for the rest of 2026.

The governor ordered an investigation into the failed procedure

Christa Pike survives execution. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee suspended executions scheduled for the remainder of 2026 and ordered a thorough investigation after Christa Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital during the procedure intended to carry out her death sentence.

“Carrying out legally imposed sentences is among the state’s most important responsibilities,” Lee said, according to EFE. The governor added that the people of Tennessee expect the process to be carried out in a “legal and constitutional” manner, but also “effectively”.

Christa Pike Survives Lethal Injection

🔴 Condemned to death survives two lethal injections 🔸 It’s about Christa Pike, who murdered a 19-year-old student in 1995 in Tennessee, United States. 👉🏼 On September 30, 2026, her execution by lethal injection was scheduled, which would have… pic.twitter.com/qCxCIiRJtn — Monumental AM 1080 (@AM_1080) October 1, 2026

The attempted execution of Christa Pike took place on Wednesday, September 30, at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville. The Tennessee Department of Correction later confirmed that Pike was still alive and had been transferred to a medical center.

According to BBC Mundo, the state said it followed every step of the established protocol and that it does not contemplate additional procedures after the actions already taken. The defense, meanwhile, strongly questioned what happened and said its warnings about possible complications had materialized.

Witnesses present during the procedure described an unusual scene. Journalist John North, from WBIR, said Pike was still breathing when the camera blinds were closed again. “Sometimes she snored, but she was still breathing. We had to listen to everything,” he recounted.