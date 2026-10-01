Tennessee Suspends Executions After Christa Pike Survives Failed Lethal Injection
Posted on10/01/26 at 19:58
- Christa Pike survived two doses.
- Tennessee suspended executions for the rest of 2026.
- The governor ordered an investigation into the failed procedure
Christa Pike survives execution. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee suspended executions scheduled for the remainder of 2026 and ordered a thorough investigation after Christa Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital during the procedure intended to carry out her death sentence.
“Carrying out legally imposed sentences is among the state’s most important responsibilities,” Lee said, according to EFE. The governor added that the people of Tennessee expect the process to be carried out in a “legal and constitutional” manner, but also “effectively”.
Christa Pike Survives Lethal Injection
🔴 Condemned to death survives two lethal injections
🔸 It’s about Christa Pike, who murdered a 19-year-old student in 1995 in Tennessee, United States.
👉🏼 On September 30, 2026, her execution by lethal injection was scheduled, which would have… pic.twitter.com/qCxCIiRJtn
— Monumental AM 1080 (@AM_1080) October 1, 2026
The attempted execution of Christa Pike took place on Wednesday, September 30, at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville. The Tennessee Department of Correction later confirmed that Pike was still alive and had been transferred to a medical center.
According to BBC Mundo, the state said it followed every step of the established protocol and that it does not contemplate additional procedures after the actions already taken. The defense, meanwhile, strongly questioned what happened and said its warnings about possible complications had materialized.
Witnesses present during the procedure described an unusual scene. Journalist John North, from WBIR, said Pike was still breathing when the camera blinds were closed again. “Sometimes she snored, but she was still breathing. We had to listen to everything,” he recounted.
What Will Happen to Executions in Tennessee?
A Tennessee woman survives her execution after spending 30 years on death row
Christa Pike survived the attempted execution by lethal injection in Tennessee. The 50-year-old woman received two doses of pentobarbital, but remained alive and was… pic.twitter.com/3mlyRtg8JS
— DW Español (@dw_espanol) October 1, 2026
After the failed procedure, Lee halted the remaining executions scheduled for this year. EFE reported that Gary Wayne Sutton had an execution scheduled for December 3, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Infobae, citing Associated Press, also reported that the governor ordered an external review of the lethal injection protocol. Pike remains under medical care, and when the first reports were released, her lawyers said they did not know her exact condition.
Without a Last Meal and With a Letter: Christa Pike’s Final Hours
Christa Gail Pike is the woman in the video.
She is the only woman on death row in Tennessee (USA).
She was sentenced to death in 1996 (31 years ago) for the brutal murder of Colleen Slemmer, a 19-year-old girl, in 1995.
What she did:
• When she was 18,… pic.twitter.com/JVC3pVbIWL
— Tendencias y Tuits Borrados (@tendenciaytuits) June 19, 2026
Hours before the attempted execution, Christa Pike decided not to request a special meal, an option Tennessee usually offers to people sentenced to death. The Department of Correction confirmed the decision, although Pike did not publicly explain why she waived her right to choose a last meal.
Instead, the 50-year-old wrote about how she was facing her final hours. In a letter sent to NBC News through her spiritual adviser, Buddhist minister Mikey Noechel, she stated: “Whether or not I am granted clemency, I am at peace. I’m not afraid of dying. I’m just nervous about the process,” according to Infobae.
Pike also wrote that she had “felt more love in the last two weeks” than throughout her entire life and drew a heart at the end of the letter. In addition, she confirmed that Noechel would be with her during the procedure.
Pike explained that they planned to perform a loving-kindness meditation inside the execution chamber. Hours later, the procedure took an unexpected turn: Pike survived the two doses of pentobarbital and was transferred to a hospital.
Who Is Christa Pike and Why Was She Sentenced?
Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike has been taken to hospital after her heart was still beating following two lethal injections during her execution, her lawyer says. Full story: https://t.co/uQkxu9Z4wA pic.twitter.com/yy8IWTFOgu
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 1, 2026
Pike had been on death row for nearly three decades. In 1996, she was sentenced to death for the murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, committed a year earlier in Knoxville, Tennessee.
According to court records compiled by Infobae, Pike was 18 years old when, along with Tadaryl Shipp and with the participation of Shadolla Peterson, she took Slemmer to a secluded location. The young woman was beaten, tortured, and murdered in an attack that lasted between 30 minutes and an hour.
Pike’s defense argued for years that the jury had not been adequately informed about her history of physical and sexual abuse during childhood. She was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, arguments that ultimately did not stop the execution.
An Execution That Ended in Hospitalization
Christa Gail Pike was going to be the first woman executed in Tennessee in 200 years, she was given two lethal injections and she said «this burns», then she started snoring. She survived both and was taken to a hospital.
There are better methods…
Not even hell wants her. pic.twitter.com/veLSWPZVZH
— Poirot (@Argenpoirot) October 1, 2026
The U.S. Supreme Court had lifted a suspension imposed by a federal appeals court hours earlier, allowing Tennessee to proceed with the procedure.
Pike said in her final words: “I’m going to leave this world as I’ve lived most of my life: with love”. Afterward, she received two doses of pentobarbital but remained alive and was eventually transferred to a hospital.
The case has now left Tennessee’s execution schedule in limbo and triggered an investigation into what happened during a procedure that was supposed to end with Pike’s death but instead concluded with her hospitalization.
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