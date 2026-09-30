Arizona Border Wall Closure Restricts Public Lands Until 2029, With Fines Up to $5,000

Arizona border wall closure to last until 2029

Fines reach up to $5,000

Grijalva questions the measure

The U.S. Forest Service will restrict access to several areas in southern Arizona as construction related to the border wall with Mexico moves forward.

The order will take effect at midnight on Monday and remain in place until January 20, 2029, according to information released by the agency.

The closures will have a significant impact around Nogales, a border city neighboring Sonora and surrounded by public lands and natural areas in southern Arizona.

The agency justified the measure on public health and safety grounds as infrastructure and security projects continue along the border.

Why it matters: The closure will restrict public access to federal lands used for recreational activities and located near sensitive ecosystems for more than two years.

The fact: Entering without authorization can result in fines of up to $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, as well as up to six months in prison.

Who Can Enter Arizona’s Closed Areas?