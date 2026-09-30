Florida Executes Curtis Beasley, Reaching New Milestone in 2026

Florida totals 16 executions

Beasley died by lethal injection

The United States records 29

Florida executed 77-year-old Curtis Wilkie Beasley on Tuesday, a Army veteran convicted of the 1995 murder of Carolyn Monfort, bringing the state’s total executions in 2026 to 16.

Beasley received a lethal injection at Florida State Prison and was declared dead at 6:12 p.m., also becoming the seventh inmate over 70 to be executed in the state this year.

The case puts Florida back at the center of the national debate over capital punishment: 16 of the 29 executions carried out in the United States in 2026 have taken place in the state.

The execution occurred after the courts rejected the defense’s last attempts to stop it, including arguments related to Beasley’s age and alleged cognitive decline.

Florida Accounts for More Than Half of 2026 Executions

Curtis Wilkie Beasley is dead. Florida carried out his execution tonight for beating Carolyn Monfort to death with a hammer in 1995, then stealing her car and running. He was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. Florida State Prison, Raiford. Beasley, 77, was pronounced dead at… https://t.co/tfkKg95Vy9 pic.twitter.com/mjClLzcMx1 — Michael Mattox – The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) September 29, 2026



Beasley was sentenced to death in 1998 for the murder of 62-year-old Carolyn Monfort, who died after being attacked with a hammer at her home near Orlando in 1995.

The jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, and vehicle theft; Beasley was later arrested in Alabama after using a false identity.

The Florida Supreme Court rejected his request to stay the execution on September 22 and determined that his arguments regarding age and cognitive decline did not justify stopping the sentence.

The court noted that the constitutional prohibition related to age protects those who committed capital crimes before turning 18, but does not establish a maximum age limit for an execution.