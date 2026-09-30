Death Row Inmate Released After 41 Years as DNA Evidence Raises New Doubts

Death row inmate Douglas Stewart Carter was released from a Utah prison after spending 41 years behind bars under a death sentence, as new DNA evidence opens another chapter in his case.

Why it matters: Carter has not been exonerated. He still faces a charge of aggravated murder, although the newly analyzed genetic evidence does not match his DNA.

DNA Evidence Raises New Doubts About the Conviction of the Released Death Row Inmate

Carter, 71, was convicted of murdering Eva Olesen, who was found stabbed and shot in her Provo home in 1985, according to EFE.

The new evidence includes blood found on a doorknob and DNA recovered from the handle of a knife. Neither sample matches Carter.

#ElDiarioNoticias||DEATH ROW INMATE RELEASED AFTER 41 YEARS IN PRISON👈👈https://t.co/AHN5bJYT8s pic.twitter.com/99KVasKy74 — El Diario Mx (@El_DiarioMx) September 30, 2026

The fact: The Utah Supreme Court ordered a new trial in 2025, citing «intentional misconduct» by investigators and prosecutors.

The conviction had relied on a signed confession by Douglas Stewart Carter and testimony from two people who later said they had lied at the direction of police.