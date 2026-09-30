Death Row Inmate Released After 41 Years as DNA Evidence Raises New Doubts
Posted on09/30/26 at 17:00
Death row inmate Douglas Stewart Carter was released from a Utah prison after spending 41 years behind bars under a death sentence, as new DNA evidence opens another chapter in his case.
- Why it matters: Carter has not been exonerated. He still faces a charge of aggravated murder, although the newly analyzed genetic evidence does not match his DNA.
DNA Evidence Raises New Doubts About the Conviction of the Released Death Row Inmate
Carter, 71, was convicted of murdering Eva Olesen, who was found stabbed and shot in her Provo home in 1985, according to EFE.
The new evidence includes blood found on a doorknob and DNA recovered from the handle of a knife. Neither sample matches Carter.
#ElDiarioNoticias||DEATH ROW INMATE RELEASED AFTER 41 YEARS IN PRISON👈👈https://t.co/AHN5bJYT8s pic.twitter.com/99KVasKy74
— El Diario Mx (@El_DiarioMx) September 30, 2026
- The fact: The Utah Supreme Court ordered a new trial in 2025, citing «intentional misconduct» by investigators and prosecutors.
The conviction had relied on a signed confession by Douglas Stewart Carter and testimony from two people who later said they had lied at the direction of police.
Carter has always maintained his innocence and said the confession was obtained under pressure. His defense also argues that no physical evidence placed him inside the home.
Prosecutors Warn Carter Has Not Been Exonerated
County Attorney Jeff Gray argues that the new genetic evidence does not necessarily rule out Douglas Stewart Carter’s responsibility because there is still a confession and the murder weapon was never found.
Black man, 71 who spent 41 years on death row released on bail after DNA exonerates him from 1985 murder pic.twitter.com/akukaktN0T
— OgeneAfrican (@OgeneAfrican) September 29, 2026
However, prosecutors withdrew their intention to seek the death penalty again.
- What’s next: Douglas Stewart Carter will wear an electronic ankle monitor and is not allowed to contact Olesen’s family, who opposed his release on bail.
His next hearing is scheduled for November 10. While prosecutors reevaluate the evidence, Carter continues to face the charge, and a new trial is expected next year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Death Penalty in the US: Florida Plans 16th Execution as Tennessee Prepares Historic Case