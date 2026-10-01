Justice Department Clashes with Minnesota Judges Over Immigration Raids

DOJ sues seven judges

Immigration raids spark dispute

Judges asked to recuse themselves in DHS cases

The Department of Justice (DOJ) opened a new front with the federal judiciary on Wednesday by filing a complaint for alleged misconduct against judges in Minnesota.

The complaint stems from an article in which seven judges spoke with The New York Times about the immigration crackdown in Minnesota and its effects on the courts.

Among them are Patrick Schiltz and John Tunheim, while other judges remain unidentified in the document presented to the Eighth Circuit.

The DOJ claims that some comments addressed pending immigration issues and considers that these statements could compromise the public perception of judicial impartiality.

DOJ Sues Minnesota Judges Over Immigration Raids

The Department of Justice filed a complaint Wednesday against federal judges in Minnesota over their remarks to the media about the pressure on their courthouse during the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement surge. https://t.co/DXZcl1ZwPA — PBS News (@NewsHour) September 30, 2026

Why it matters: The conflict directly pits the Department of Justice against judges who oversee litigation related to immigration policy enforcement.

The fact: Seven judges spoke with the newspaper, and six of them were active during the immigration operation last winter.

The process: The DOJ asked the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals to investigate the alleged actions and examine possible recusals.

What can be done: People with pending immigration cases should follow their court’s resolutions and seek professional guidance in the event of any procedural changes.