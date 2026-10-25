The IWMF has recorded around 37 affected women.

Organizations denounce misogyny against female reporters.

Insults displace responses to policy questions.

Donald Trump is once again facing questions over his insults to female journalists, just ten days before the November 3 legislative elections.

This week, reporters from NBC News, ABC News, and CNN received personal disparagements while covering the president’s activities, according to EFE.

The comments questioned their intelligence and professional capability, shifting responses to public issues towards attacks on those asking the questions.

The electoral context adds relevance to the episode: the confrontations occur when the press examines the government’s decisions and their consequences for voters.

IWMF Documents Attacks on Around 37 Female Journalists

🇺🇸 | 🔥 TRUMP ATTACKS NBC REPORTER IN FULL CONFERENCE! While speaking about a campaign announcement featuring Amy Acton’s mother, the president lost patience with a journalist’s questions. «SHUT UP! YOU’RE A HORRIBLE REPORTER!», @POTUS responded. — RAV Español (@RAVEspanol) October 23, 2026



Elisa Lees Muñoz, head of the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF), informed EFE of records involving around 37 journalists.

Precision matters: her statement identifies affected women and does not allow us to conclude that only 37 aggressions occurred during both terms.

The representative also pointed out that 21 of the recorded attacks correspond to 2020, during the Republican’s first presidential term.

For Lees Muñoz, the disparagements are part of an intimidation mechanism aimed at reducing women’s presence in public debate.