Walmart Frozen Fruit Recall Expands Over Possible E. Coli in 16 States

Walmart frozen fruit recall affects 16 states

Consumers should check the product code

Possible E. coli contamination

Consumers who purchased frozen berries from Walmart should check their freezers after a recall involving possible E. coli contamination was expanded.

The measure covers one batch of Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend, a frozen mixture of strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries sold in 10-ounce bags.

The recall was initiated by Chilean supplier Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. and is part of an investigation that began previously with frozen blueberries.

No illnesses specifically linked to Walmart’s mixed-berry product have been reported, according to information provided by the company.

Walmart Frozen Fruit Recall Over Possible E. Coli

RECALL ALERT: A blueberry recall over E. coli concerns is expanding to include Great Value frozen Organic Triple Berry Blend sold at Walmart stores across 16 states. No illnesses have been reported from the mixed berry packages, but consumers are being urged to throw them away… pic.twitter.com/7WCtrNOUOm — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 4, 2026

On September 2, the FDA announced the expansion of the recall to include Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend distributed at Walmart stores.

Consumers should look for UPC 7874211226, lot code 6040 01-6, and an expiration date of February 9, 2028.

The affected product was distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Walmart said it removed the affected products from its stores and placed blocks on them to prevent sales both at checkout counters and online.