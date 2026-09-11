Walmart Frozen Fruit Recall Expands Over Possible E. Coli in 16 States
Posted on09/11/26 at 08:00
- Walmart frozen fruit recall affects 16 states
- Consumers should check the product code
- Possible E. coli contamination
Consumers who purchased frozen berries from Walmart should check their freezers after a recall involving possible E. coli contamination was expanded.
The measure covers one batch of Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend, a frozen mixture of strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries sold in 10-ounce bags.
The recall was initiated by Chilean supplier Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. and is part of an investigation that began previously with frozen blueberries.
No illnesses specifically linked to Walmart’s mixed-berry product have been reported, according to information provided by the company.
Walmart Frozen Fruit Recall Over Possible E. Coli
RECALL ALERT: A blueberry recall over E. coli concerns is expanding to include Great Value frozen Organic Triple Berry Blend sold at Walmart stores across 16 states.
No illnesses have been reported from the mixed berry packages, but consumers are being urged to throw them away… pic.twitter.com/7WCtrNOUOm
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 4, 2026
On September 2, the FDA announced the expansion of the recall to include Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend distributed at Walmart stores.
Consumers should look for UPC 7874211226, lot code 6040 01-6, and an expiration date of February 9, 2028.
The affected product was distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.
Walmart said it removed the affected products from its stores and placed blocks on them to prevent sales both at checkout counters and online.
What to Do if You Have the Great Value Berry Blend
An organic frozen berry recall has expanded to a Great Value product sold at Walmart in 16 states over potential E. coli. https://t.co/MQUkFuXUBx
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 4, 2026
Anyone who has a bag matching the identified lot should not consume it, even if the product appears normal and has remained frozen.
Consumers should discard the product or return it to Walmart for a full refund, according to the instructions issued with the recall.
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The FDA notes that an E. coli infection can cause severe abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting, although the severity of symptoms can vary among patients.
Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems may face a greater risk of serious complications, including hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can damage the kidneys.
Recall Is Connected to an Earlier Alert
Frozen berries sold at Walmart recalled due to possible E. coli contamination: FDA https://t.co/31yZZN3l3O pic.twitter.com/rLqQaqJ6WP
— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 4, 2026
The expansion follows an earlier recall of frozen blueberries sold at Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
That recall involved possible E. coli contamination and 12 reported illnesses, according to information previously released by Publix.
On August 18, the FDA classified the voluntary recall involving Publix as Class I, a category used when consuming a product may cause serious health consequences.
The distinction is important: The reported illnesses are tied to the earlier investigation and do not indicate that 12 people became ill after consuming Walmart’s Great Value berry blend, which has not been linked to any reported cases.