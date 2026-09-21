U.S. Issues Alert to Citizens After Middle East Attacks
Posted on09/21/26 at 02:58
- U.S. strengthens regional alert
- Saudi Arabia, Level 3
- STEP sends consular alerts
The United States has strengthened its warnings for citizens who are in or plan to travel to the Middle East amid a new escalation of regional tensions.
The State Department asked citizens to follow embassy and consulate alerts, while several destinations maintain recommendations to reconsider travel or not travel at all.
The warning takes on greater relevance after the Houthi attempt to attack Riyadh, which Saudi Arabia claimed to have intercepted without reports of victims or damage.
Travelers also face another immediate risk: military tensions can cause route changes, air restrictions, and sudden disruptions to commercial flights.
Middle East Travel Alert: What Does the U.S. Warn About?
⚠️ The U.S. government warned on Saturday about a «potential unexpected escalation» in the Middle East, where «the security environment remains complex,» amid Houthi actions against Saudi Arabia https://t.co/w2LcBrUlTI pic.twitter.com/Z9Q6EHpYh6
— El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) September 20, 2026
The recommendation does not represent a general order to evacuate Americans from the Middle East, nor does it mean that all countries have the same level of warning.
Saudi Arabia remains at Level 3: Reconsider Travel, due to factors including armed conflict and risks associated with drone and missile attacks.
Iraq is currently at Level 4: Do Not Travel, while Israel and Jordan appear at Level 3 within the official U.S. system.
The State Department also maintains a special page for Americans in the Middle East with consular information, local alerts, and emergency assistance numbers.
Houthi Attack Raises Tension in Saudi Arabia
Everyone on alert. The United States issued a maximum security alert for its citizens in the Middle East, due to the strong possibility of an unexpected armed escalation. The conflict can grow rapidly. pic.twitter.com/H27t2ExFGg
— La Historia USA (@LaHistoriaUSA) September 20, 2026
Saudi Arabia confirmed that the Houthi rebels from Yemen attempted to attack Riyadh with a ballistic missile during the early hours of Saturday, September 19.
Saudi authorities assured that the projectile was intercepted; residents heard explosions and later observed smoke near Riyadh’s airport.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Greenland responds to Trump: the new agreement does not jeopardize its sovereignty
The Houthi rebels also claimed to have attacked Aramco’s oil facilities in Yanbu, but this claim had not been independently verified.
The State Department warns that drone and missile attacks pose a risk in Saudi Arabia, especially around energy infrastructure, bases, and other sensitive points.
What Should Traveling Americans Do?
🚨 MIDDLE EAST: tension rises again
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia confirms a Houthi attempt to attack Riyadh with a missile.
🇾🇪 The Houthi rebels claim new missile and drone attacks.
🇺🇸 The U.S. asks its citizens in the region to be extremely vigilant.
If the escalation continues, the…
— Miguel Martinez (@Miguel_celsmar) September 20, 2026
Washington recommends monitoring local media, staying alert to new warnings, and preparing alternatives in case of sudden changes in security conditions.
Americans can also enroll in STEP, a program that distributes embassy updates and facilitates consular contact during an emergency.
Additionally, the State Department maintains a WhatsApp channel with security updates and phone lines for those who need consular assistance from abroad.
Before traveling, it is crucial to consult the specific alert for the destination: restrictions and recommendations can change quickly and are not the same throughout the region.