U.S. Issues Alert to Citizens After Middle East Attacks

U.S. strengthens regional alert

Saudi Arabia, Level 3

STEP sends consular alerts

The United States has strengthened its warnings for citizens who are in or plan to travel to the Middle East amid a new escalation of regional tensions.

The State Department asked citizens to follow embassy and consulate alerts, while several destinations maintain recommendations to reconsider travel or not travel at all.

The warning takes on greater relevance after the Houthi attempt to attack Riyadh, which Saudi Arabia claimed to have intercepted without reports of victims or damage.

Travelers also face another immediate risk: military tensions can cause route changes, air restrictions, and sudden disruptions to commercial flights.

Middle East Travel Alert: What Does the U.S. Warn About?

⚠️ The U.S. government warned on Saturday about a «potential unexpected escalation» in the Middle East, where «the security environment remains complex,» amid Houthi actions against Saudi Arabia https://t.co/w2LcBrUlTI pic.twitter.com/Z9Q6EHpYh6 — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) September 20, 2026

The recommendation does not represent a general order to evacuate Americans from the Middle East, nor does it mean that all countries have the same level of warning.

Saudi Arabia remains at Level 3: Reconsider Travel, due to factors including armed conflict and risks associated with drone and missile attacks.

Iraq is currently at Level 4: Do Not Travel, while Israel and Jordan appear at Level 3 within the official U.S. system.

The State Department also maintains a special page for Americans in the Middle East with consular information, local alerts, and emergency assistance numbers.