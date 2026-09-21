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U.S. Issues Alert to Citizens After Middle East Attacks
The U.S. warns citizens of potential escalation in Middle East tensions after a foiled Houthi attack on Riyadh.
By  Ernesto Iván Vargas Martínez
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Alerta de viaje a Medio Oriente: ¿qué advierte Estados Unidos?
Foto Washington (USA), 18/09/2026.- US President Donald Trump announces new ‘most favored nation’ pricing for some drugs in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 18 September 2026. Many countries have negotiated prices for certain drugs that are significantly lower than what Americans pay for the same medication and the new deal will allow states Medicaid programs to benefit from those lower prices. EFE/EPA/Samuel Corum / POOL

Posted on09/21/26 at 02:58

  • U.S. strengthens regional alert
  • Saudi Arabia, Level 3
  • STEP sends consular alerts

The United States has strengthened its warnings for citizens who are in or plan to travel to the Middle East amid a new escalation of regional tensions.

The State Department asked citizens to follow embassy and consulate alerts, while several destinations maintain recommendations to reconsider travel or not travel at all.

The warning takes on greater relevance after the Houthi attempt to attack Riyadh, which Saudi Arabia claimed to have intercepted without reports of victims or damage.

Travelers also face another immediate risk: military tensions can cause route changes, air restrictions, and sudden disruptions to commercial flights.

Middle East Travel Alert: What Does the U.S. Warn About?

The recommendation does not represent a general order to evacuate Americans from the Middle East, nor does it mean that all countries have the same level of warning.

Saudi Arabia remains at Level 3: Reconsider Travel, due to factors including armed conflict and risks associated with drone and missile attacks.

Iraq is currently at Level 4: Do Not Travel, while Israel and Jordan appear at Level 3 within the official U.S. system.

The State Department also maintains a special page for Americans in the Middle East with consular information, local alerts, and emergency assistance numbers.

Houthi Attack Raises Tension in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia confirmed that the Houthi rebels from Yemen attempted to attack Riyadh with a ballistic missile during the early hours of Saturday, September 19.

Saudi authorities assured that the projectile was intercepted; residents heard explosions and later observed smoke near Riyadh’s airport.

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The Houthi rebels also claimed to have attacked Aramco’s oil facilities in Yanbu, but this claim had not been independently verified.

The State Department warns that drone and missile attacks pose a risk in Saudi Arabia, especially around energy infrastructure, bases, and other sensitive points.

What Should Traveling Americans Do?

Washington recommends monitoring local media, staying alert to new warnings, and preparing alternatives in case of sudden changes in security conditions.

Americans can also enroll in STEP, a program that distributes embassy updates and facilitates consular contact during an emergency.

Additionally, the State Department maintains a WhatsApp channel with security updates and phone lines for those who need consular assistance from abroad.

Before traveling, it is crucial to consult the specific alert for the destination: restrictions and recommendations can change quickly and are not the same throughout the region.

Why Does it Matter?

  • Travelers: face possible air travel interruptions.
  • Fact: Saudi Arabia is at Level 3.
  • Process: each country has its own alert.
  • What they can do: check flights and register with STEP.

Sources: Infobae. Travelgov.