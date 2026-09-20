New Video Reveals Final Seconds of Helicopter Crash in Chatsworth

New video shows descent

NTSB analyzes key evidence

Accident left three dead

According to Telemundo52, a new surveillance video shows part of the final seconds of the NewsChopper4 before it crashed in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, a recording that could provide new clues to the federal investigation into the tragedy.

The footage shows the Eurocopter AS 350 B2 rapidly losing altitude before crashing into the parking lot of a storage business. A building partially blocked the moment of impact.

Reporter Eliana Moreno, 38, pilot George Marciniw, and Edy Gutiérrez Mejía, 29, who was on the ground, died in the September 15 crash.

The helicopter was covering a fatal SUV and Metro bus collision for NBCLA and Telemundo 52 when the emergency occurred shortly before 7 p.m.

New Video of Chatsworth Accident Offers Clues to NTSB

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Jeff Guzzetti, a former NTSB aviation safety investigator and current aviation safety specialist, noted after reviewing the images that a high rate of descent is apparent, an element that could be useful for investigators.

The NTSB is also analyzing another recording obtained during the live coverage, where changes in engine sound and alerts that may have occurred inside the aircraft moments before the crash can be heard.