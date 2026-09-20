New Video Reveals Final Seconds of Helicopter Crash in Chatsworth
Posted on09/20/26 at 04:13
- New video shows descent
- NTSB analyzes key evidence
- Accident left three dead
According to Telemundo52, a new surveillance video shows part of the final seconds of the NewsChopper4 before it crashed in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, a recording that could provide new clues to the federal investigation into the tragedy.
The footage shows the Eurocopter AS 350 B2 rapidly losing altitude before crashing into the parking lot of a storage business. A building partially blocked the moment of impact.
Reporter Eliana Moreno, 38, pilot George Marciniw, and Edy Gutiérrez Mejía, 29, who was on the ground, died in the September 15 crash.
The helicopter was covering a fatal SUV and Metro bus collision for NBCLA and Telemundo 52 when the emergency occurred shortly before 7 p.m.
New Video of Chatsworth Accident Offers Clues to NTSB
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Jeff Guzzetti, a former NTSB aviation safety investigator and current aviation safety specialist, noted after reviewing the images that a high rate of descent is apparent, an element that could be useful for investigators.
The NTSB is also analyzing another recording obtained during the live coverage, where changes in engine sound and alerts that may have occurred inside the aircraft moments before the crash can be heard.
Fabian Salazar, the NTSB investigator in charge, described that recording as a particularly important piece of evidence and explained that a copy will be submitted to sound spectrum analysis to study the recorded noises.
Although a possible engine failure is among the scenarios being examined, there is still no official cause. Guzzetti indicated that even if a loss of power is confirmed, it will be necessary to determine its cause.
What Could Have Happened Before the NewsChopper4 Crashed?
The specialist said the helicopter initially appeared stable before slowing down, while an alarm possibly indicating low rotor revolutions could be heard.
The descent may also be consistent with autorotation, a maneuver that uses airflow to keep the rotor spinning and can help a helicopter land after losing power.
Investigators will examine the wreckage, maintenance records, weather, pilot training, and witness accounts to determine what happened.
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A witness claimed to have seen the helicopter swaying and losing altitude before disappearing behind buildings, another element that can be contrasted with videos, physical evidence, and other collected information.
What You Need to Know About the Investigation
The new images allow for the reconstruction of critical seconds of the descent and could help determine what happened before the impact.
Three people died: Eliana Moreno, George Marciniw, and Edy Gutiérrez Mejía, who was on the ground.
The NTSB will analyze videos, audio, helicopter wreckage, maintenance records, weather, training records, and witness statements before establishing a cause.
The NTSB has requested that anyone with images of the accident provide them to investigators for inclusion in the analysis.