U.S. Attacks Another Boat in the Caribbean: Four Dead

4 dead after attack

SOUTHCOM points to drug trafficking

U.S. maritime offensive grows

The United States carried out another strike on a speedboat in the Caribbean on September 19, killing four people whom SOUTHCOM identified as linked to drug trafficking.

Intelligence indicated the vessel was actively involved in drug trafficking along known Caribbean routes, claims SOUTHCOM.

They further described the four deceased as «narcoterrorists,» although the released statement did not publicly identify the victims or detail the cargo being transported.

U.S. Attacks Another Boat in the Caribbean, Leaving Four Dead

On September 19, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere executed a lethal, kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean. Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel’s active involvement in… pic.twitter.com/LPNJ5ec3GU — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 19, 2026

The operation is part of a U.S. campaign against vessels that the Trump Administration links to organizations dedicated to drug trafficking in the region.

The offensive began approximately a year ago and has turned the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific into scenes of U.S. military operations against suspected drug trafficking routes.

Reports published after the attack count at least 69 operations and 231 people killed since the start of this maritime campaign.

Human rights organizations have questioned these actions, describing them as extrajudicial executions, while Washington maintains that it is combating «narcoterrorist» networks.