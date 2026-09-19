Court Blocks Trump Policy to Speed Up Deportations to Third World Countries

Court rejects Trump policy

Migrants can raise fears

The case could reach the Supreme Court

A federal appeals court dealt a setback to the Trump administration’s policy of speeding up deportations to third countries on Friday.

The First Circuit determined that migrants must be given a meaningful opportunity to raise fears of persecution or torture before being sent to these destinations.

The ruling was adopted unanimously by a panel of three judges and largely upheld a decision issued in February by a federal court in Massachusetts.

Affecting individuals with deportation orders, the controversy reveals that they can be transferred to countries other than those originally indicated in their immigration cases.

Court Blocks Trump’s Deportations to Third Countries

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The disputed policy allowed for certain transfers to be made without prior notice when the receiving country offered guarantees against persecution or torture.

In other circumstances, the government’s guidelines contemplated extremely brief deadlines before executing the deportation, according to documents examined during the litigation.

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Judge Seth Aframe argued that the right to challenge a transfer becomes ineffective when the person is not informed in advance of the country to which they will be sent.

The court concluded that existing laws and regulations provide procedures for filing claims based on fear of persecution, without a specific exception for third countries.