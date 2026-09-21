Young Hispanic Man (18 yrs) Accused of Killing Brother in Georgia

An 18-year-old man faces murder charges after being accused of killing his older brother inside a residence in Norcross, in Gwinnett County.

Joshua Ramos was arrested for the death of Joseph Celestino Ramos, who was found dead the morning of Tuesday, September 15, in a home located on Hammond Drive.

According to court documents cited by local media, Joshua is accused of stabbing his brother 11 times.

Joseph was found inside the residence

The Norcross Police Department responded at approximately 10:52 a.m. after receiving a call alerting them to a person stabbed inside a home.

When officers arrived, they found Joseph lying face down on the floor, with no pulse or apparent signs of life.

Medical services were immediately requested, but the victim had already died.

As one of the officers was heading to the residence, he observed that Joshua Ramos was being handcuffed several houses away from the crime scene.

Joshua Ramos faces three charges