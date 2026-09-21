Young Hispanic Man (18 yrs) Accused of Killing Brother in Georgia
Posted on09/21/26 at 05:00
An 18-year-old man faces murder charges after being accused of killing his older brother inside a residence in Norcross, in Gwinnett County.
Joshua Ramos was arrested for the death of Joseph Celestino Ramos, who was found dead the morning of Tuesday, September 15, in a home located on Hammond Drive.
According to court documents cited by local media, Joshua is accused of stabbing his brother 11 times.
Joseph was found inside the residence
The Norcross Police Department responded at approximately 10:52 a.m. after receiving a call alerting them to a person stabbed inside a home.
When officers arrived, they found Joseph lying face down on the floor, with no pulse or apparent signs of life.
Medical services were immediately requested, but the victim had already died.
As one of the officers was heading to the residence, he observed that Joshua Ramos was being handcuffed several houses away from the crime scene.
Joshua Ramos faces three charges
After the initial investigation, the young man was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and using a weapon during the commission of a serious crime.
Captain Robert Broud of the Norcross Police Department confirmed that Joseph had been stabbed several times, although the police did not publicly specify the number of wounds.
The figure of 11 stab wounds comes from court documents cited in media reports.
According to information provided by relatives, Joshua and Joseph were half-brothers on their father’s side.
What provoked Joseph’s death?
So far, authorities have not revealed what may have provoked the altercation between the brothers.
The police report also does not specify what type of weapon may have been used during the attack.
The residence was searched to determine if there were other victims or possible suspects. The scene was then turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.
The case remains under investigation.
Joseph left four children
Joseph’s death has caused shock among his relatives and those close to him.
Joseph, of Peruvian origin, was the father of four small children: Elijah, Elliot, Ezrah, and Emilie.
Relatives and community members have started a fundraising campaign to help with funeral expenses and provide economic support to his children.
There have also been displays of solidarity and support for the family after the tragedy.
Joshua Ramos remains in custody at the Gwinnett County jail as the judicial process continues.
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