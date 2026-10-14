Six Flags suspends ten roller coasters temporarily

Father of two dies in Georgia

Police investigate accident that left others injured

A man died at Six Flags. Six Flags has closed 10 roller coasters in the United States and Canada after a 42-year-old man died when he was ejected from a ride in Georgia. The tragedy occurred on Monday, October 12, and prompted a preventive review of other similar facilities.

The victim was identified as Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, a resident of Atlanta and father of two, according to information from EFE and El Heraldo de México. The man lost his life while riding Goliath, a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

How did the man die on the Six Flags roller coaster?

🚨#BREAKING: The father who fell off the Goliath rollercoaster at Six Flags in Georgia has been identified as 42-year-old Hassan Kariem. Officers say they found Kariem beneath the ride unresponsive. They also confirmed that he hit multiple passengers on the way down, an active investigation into how this happened is still ongoing. Rest in peace, sir. Please say a prayer for his family today, cannot imagine the heartache and pain they are going through. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) October 13, 2026



According to initial investigations by the Cobb County Police, Kariem was ejected from his seat, hit other passengers, and fell under the attraction. Other people were injured, although authorities have not specified their condition.

Logan Conner, who was riding Goliath with his fiancée, told NBC about one of the most shocking moments of the accident: «The man started to levitate in the air, sideways. We made direct eye contact with him.»

Another witness, Britny Landry, told KTVU-TV that she was waiting to ride again when she witnessed what happened. «We looked and saw someone flying,» she said.

The Cobb County Police’s serious crimes unit is investigating the circumstances of the death. So far, authorities have not publicly established what caused the passenger to be ejected from his seat.