Six Flags Closes 10 Roller Coasters in US and Canada After Visitor’s Death in Georgia
Posted on 10/14/26 at 08:35
- Six Flags suspends ten roller coasters temporarily
- Father of two dies in Georgia
- Police investigate accident that left others injured
A man died at Six Flags. Six Flags has closed 10 roller coasters in the United States and Canada after a 42-year-old man died when he was ejected from a ride in Georgia. The tragedy occurred on Monday, October 12, and prompted a preventive review of other similar facilities.
The victim was identified as Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, a resident of Atlanta and father of two, according to information from EFE and El Heraldo de México. The man lost his life while riding Goliath, a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.
How did the man die on the Six Flags roller coaster?
🚨#BREAKING: The father who fell off the Goliath rollercoaster at Six Flags in Georgia has been identified as 42-year-old Hassan Kariem.
Officers say they found Kariem beneath the ride unresponsive.
They also confirmed that he hit multiple passengers on the way down, an active investigation into how this happened is still ongoing.
Rest in peace, sir.
Please say a prayer for his family today, cannot imagine the heartache and pain they are going through.
— Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) October 13, 2026
According to initial investigations by the Cobb County Police, Kariem was ejected from his seat, hit other passengers, and fell under the attraction. Other people were injured, although authorities have not specified their condition.
Logan Conner, who was riding Goliath with his fiancée, told NBC about one of the most shocking moments of the accident: «The man started to levitate in the air, sideways. We made direct eye contact with him.»
Another witness, Britny Landry, told KTVU-TV that she was waiting to ride again when she witnessed what happened. «We looked and saw someone flying,» she said.
The Cobb County Police’s serious crimes unit is investigating the circumstances of the death. So far, authorities have not publicly established what caused the passenger to be ejected from his seat.
Death at Six Flags: Who was Hassan Kariem, the man who died at Six Flags?
42-year-old Hassan Kariem, an Atlanta teacher, has been identified as the victim who fell to his death from a rollercoaster at Six Flags.
Kariem was riding the Goliath rollercoaster with his son when he was flung from his seat.
Kariem’s wife and daughter reportedly watched from the ground.
According to a witness, Kariem somehow came out of his seat and was hit by the rollercoaster multiple times before he plunged to the roof of a haunted house.
«He hit a girl two rows in front of us on the Goliath ride right where the pictures are taken. His blood splattered over everybody, and his body fell behind one of the haunted attractions,» said one woman on the ride.
«You can see images of the person out of the seat. You can see him on the girl on her row,» a rider said while speaking about the souvenir pictures.
Goliath reaches top speeds of 70 mph and is Georgia’s tallest rollercoaster. Six Flags has since shut down nine «gigacoasters» like Goliath throughout the country.
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 13, 2026
Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, was a father of two and an educator who had dedicated over a decade to working at Wesley International Academy, a public charter school in Atlanta, Georgia.
According to WSB-TV Atlanta, Kariem worked as a technology teacher and later became an Information Technology manager. He also collaborated with the school’s robotics team.
On the day of the tragedy, he had gone to Six Flags with his family. According to El Heraldo de México, his children were with him on the ride, while his wife waited below.
He had survived cancer and a car fire
No cabe duda de que cuando te toca, te toca.
Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem
> Survived a car fire with his daughter.
> Survived cancer twice.
> Survived a difficult battle against COVID-19.
> Died after being thrown from a Six Flags roller coaster. https://t.co/h1SfssfpFo
— Alex (@MrAzul97) October 13, 2026
Kariem’s story has caused shock after family and acquaintances revealed that he had overcome two episodes of cancer and a complicated battle against COVID-19.
According to WSB-TV Atlanta and The Guardian, just a few weeks before the accident, Kariem and his daughter had survived a car fire, from which both emerged unscathed.
The educational community expressed its condolences for the death of the man, remembered by his loved ones as a passionate educator.
Death at Six Flags: Which 10 roller coasters were closed by Six Flags?
EFE reported that the company temporarily suspended Goliath in Georgia and nine other attractions distributed between the United States and Canada.
The affected roller coasters are:
Georgia: Goliath, Six Flags Over Georgia.
Illinois: Raging Bull, Six Flags Great America.
California: Goliath, Six Flags Magic Mountain.
New Jersey: Nitro, Six Flags Great Adventure.
North Carolina: Fury 325 and Thunder Striker, Carowinds.
Ohio: Orion and Diamondback, Kings Island.
Canada: Leviathan and Behemoth, Canada’s Wonderland.
«As a precaution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions in our parks. The safety of our visitors and employees is our top priority,» a Six Flags spokesperson told EFE.
The company has not set a date to reopen the suspended roller coasters.
History of accidents and lawsuits against Six Flags
Six Flags over Georgia’s Goliath launched a passenger into the air
This woman witnessed it live and could not believe her eyes, clearly she was shocked by it all
The horror that all who saw it must have felt seeing someone go flying from the ride like that
On Monday, October 12, 2026, around 4 p.m., 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem of Atlanta was ejected from the Goliath
Six Flags temporarily closed the Goliath and eight similar roller coasters across its other locations.
— Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) October 13, 2026
Goliath was inaugurated in 2006, reaches a height of 200 feet, and can reach speeds of 70 mph. Its route lasts approximately three and a half minutes, according to park data cited by AP.
According to Doan Law Firm, an organization that documents accidents in amusement parks, this would be at least the seventh death recorded at Six Flags Over Georgia.
AP also recalled that Six Flags Magic Mountain in California recently announced the retirement of X2 after complaints of serious injuries. The company reached a settlement related to a lawsuit over the death of a 22-year-old in 2022.
As the investigation continues in Georgia, Six Flags assured that it is collaborating with authorities and providing support to visitors and employees affected by the tragedy.