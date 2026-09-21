UN General Assembly Brings New York Traffic Alert as Trump and Mamdani Meet
Posted on09/21/26 at 09:00
The arrival of world leaders for the UN General Assembly is triggering closures, checkpoints, and a traffic alert that could disrupt travel in Manhattan for several days.
President Donald Trump will meet with Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Gracie Mansion on Monday, coinciding with the start of a week marked by the UN General Assembly.
- Why it matters: The meeting adds a political element to a day that will also have immediate consequences for those who work, drive, or travel in Manhattan.
Trump and Mamdani Meet During UN General Assembly Week
The meeting takes place before the start of the general debate of the 81st General Assembly, scheduled from September 22 to 28 at UN headquarters, according to the official website.
Trump and Mamdani enter the meeting with well-known political differences, but the encounter provides another opportunity for dialogue between the White House and the government of the country’s largest city.
🇺🇸‼️ | According to reports from The New York Times, President Donald Trump will hold an official meeting on Monday with New York’s socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, at Gracie Mansion to discuss key issues affecting the city, in a meeting prior to the holy day… pic.twitter.com/scKNqQrofc
— UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) September 20, 2026
The detailed agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed, so it remains unclear which specific issues they will discuss or whether any agreements will be announced afterward.
- What’s next: Beginning Tuesday, heads of state and government will present their positions on major international challenges before the UN.
UN General Assembly Brings Major Traffic Disruptions to Manhattan
For thousands of New Yorkers, the most immediate effect of the General Assembly will be outside the diplomatic halls: on the streets.
The New York Department of Transportation declared September 21 to 25 as Gridlock Alert Days, when significant delays and closures are expected across Manhattan.
- The fact: During UN week, average speeds in Midtown historically fall below four miles per hour, according to NYC DOT.
First Avenue will be closed between 41st and 48th Streets. There will also be restrictions between First and Second Avenues and intermittent closures on the FDR Drive.
Authorities also warned of possible ferry disruptions and rolling closures as UN General Assembly delegations move through the city.
NY Reinforces Security
The NYPD will deploy ground, air, and maritime resources while coordinating the operation with federal agencies responsible for protecting international delegations.
The increased police presence does not respond to a known specific threat.
- The limit: Authorities say there is currently no known specific and credible threat against the General Assembly or New York City.
NYC DOT recommends using the subway, buses, trains, ferries, bicycles, or walking whenever possible and allowing extra time for travel.