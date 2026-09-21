UN General Assembly Brings New York Traffic Alert as Trump and Mamdani Meet

The arrival of world leaders for the UN General Assembly is triggering closures, checkpoints, and a traffic alert that could disrupt travel in Manhattan for several days.

President Donald Trump will meet with Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Gracie Mansion on Monday, coinciding with the start of a week marked by the UN General Assembly.

Why it matters: The meeting adds a political element to a day that will also have immediate consequences for those who work, drive, or travel in Manhattan.

Trump and Mamdani Meet During UN General Assembly Week

The meeting takes place before the start of the general debate of the 81st General Assembly, scheduled from September 22 to 28 at UN headquarters, according to the official website.

Trump and Mamdani enter the meeting with well-known political differences, but the encounter provides another opportunity for dialogue between the White House and the government of the country’s largest city.

🇺🇸‼️ | According to reports from The New York Times, President Donald Trump will hold an official meeting on Monday with New York’s socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, at Gracie Mansion to discuss key issues affecting the city, in a meeting prior to the holy day… pic.twitter.com/scKNqQrofc — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) September 20, 2026

The detailed agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed, so it remains unclear which specific issues they will discuss or whether any agreements will be announced afterward.