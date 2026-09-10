Ketamine Offers Hope Against Treatment-Resistant Bipolar Depression, New Study Finds

Ketamine reduced depressive symptoms

Trial included 68 patients

Potential benefits require further study

People with treatment-resistant bipolar depression may have another potential option for managing symptoms that persist despite conventional medications.

A new clinical trial found that multiple low-dose intravenous ketamine infusions significantly reduced depressive symptoms in some patients with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder.

The findings, published in JAMA Psychiatry and reported by Medical Xpress and Medscape, are particularly relevant because of concerns that ketamine could trigger mania, hypomania, or psychosis in people with bipolar disorder.

However, researchers warn that the study was relatively small and short, leaving unanswered questions about the treatment’s long-term safety and effectiveness.

What Did Researchers Discover About Ketamine?

The Ket-BD trial included 68 adults with moderate or severe treatment-resistant bipolar depression who had tried at least two evidence-based drug treatments without sufficient improvement.

The participants had particularly complex treatment histories: According to data cited by Medscape, they had taken an average of approximately 11 medications during their lifetimes and six during their current depressive episodes.

All participants continued taking stable doses of at least one mood stabilizer or antipsychotic throughout the study.

Over two weeks, they received four 40-minute intravenous infusions of either ketamine or midazolam, a sedative used as the comparison treatment.

The results showed a significant difference:

35% of participants receiving ketamine experienced a reduction of at least half in their depressive symptoms.

of participants receiving ketamine experienced a reduction of at least half in their depressive symptoms. Approximately 12% achieved that response with midazolam.

achieved that response with midazolam. The remission rate was 17.6% with ketamine, compared with 8.8% for the comparison treatment.

with ketamine, compared with 8.8% for the comparison treatment. By day 14, the depression score was 7.3 points lower in the ketamine group.

That difference exceeded the 3.6-point threshold researchers had previously established as the minimum needed for the result to be considered clinically significant.