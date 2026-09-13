Two Minors Arrested in Waymo Robotaxi With “Ghost Gun” and Marijuana

Waymo detected a possible firearm

Two minors were arrested

A secret rifle was found

A late-night ride in a Waymo autonomous vehicle ended with two minors arrested after the company detected a possible firearm.

The incident occurred just before 4:00 a.m. on September 3 in San Francisco, when police received an alert about allegedly armed passengers.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop before detaining a boy and a girl, whose ages were not disclosed.

The case raises a question that grows with the rise of robotaxis: how far can these companies intervene when they detect dangerous activities?

Minors Arrested in Waymo: Secret Rifle Found

The young people had an AR-style «ghost gun» and suspected marijuana in the self-driving car, police said. https://t.co/FTnHis2MQq — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 12, 2026

During the intervention, officers found an AR-style rifle without a serial number, according to the San Francisco Police Department.