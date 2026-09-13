Two Minors Arrested in Waymo Robotaxi With “Ghost Gun” and Marijuana
Posted on09/12/26 at 20:35
- Waymo detected a possible firearm
- Two minors were arrested
- A secret rifle was found
A late-night ride in a Waymo autonomous vehicle ended with two minors arrested after the company detected a possible firearm.
The incident occurred just before 4:00 a.m. on September 3 in San Francisco, when police received an alert about allegedly armed passengers.
Officers located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop before detaining a boy and a girl, whose ages were not disclosed.
The case raises a question that grows with the rise of robotaxis: how far can these companies intervene when they detect dangerous activities?
Minors Arrested in Waymo: Secret Rifle Found
The young people had an AR-style «ghost gun» and suspected marijuana in the self-driving car, police said. https://t.co/FTnHis2MQq
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 12, 2026
During the intervention, officers found an AR-style rifle without a serial number, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
This type of firearm can be assembled from separately purchased parts and, in some cases, manufactured using 3D printing.
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Police reported that suspected marijuana and pepper spray were also found inside the vehicle during the operation.
The fact: the vehicle involved belonged to Waymo, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times and SFGATE.
Waymo Stopped the Vehicle Before Calling the Police
The San Francisco Police Department arrested two juveniles earlier this month when an autonomous vehicle reported an AR-style assault rifle “ghost gun,” officials said in a statement released Thursday.
STORY: https://t.co/RX7rNCAWMp pic.twitter.com/d2F0dWQbwz
— KRON4 News (@kron4news) September 12, 2026
Waymo employees reportedly remotely stopped the robotaxi after identifying behavior that violated the service’s usage rules.
The company told the Los Angeles Times it decided after detecting a «violation of our terms of service related to a firearm.»
After receiving the report, police intercepted the vehicle using a high-risk procedure due to the possible presence of a firearm.
Even without a driver, the company can detect certain situations and take action, highlighting a crucial difference from conventional taxis.
Waymo Had Already Reported Other Minors
This is not the first time a Waymo ride has ended with law enforcement intervention due to the behavior of underage passengers.
In July, the San Mateo police responded to another report from the company related to two 15-year-old teenagers inside one of its vehicles.
According to authorities, the youths were drinking and shooting Orbeez gel balls from the vehicle.
“Parents, do you know where your teenagers are? @waymo does!”, the San Mateo Police Department posted at the time.
What can be done?
- Review Waymo’s rules.
- Talk to teenagers about firearms.
- Remember that the vehicle is monitored.
- Avoid behaviors that generate alerts.
Sources: Los Angeles Times, USA Today.