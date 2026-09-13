Nearly 180,000 Toys Sold on Amazon Recalled Due to Danger to Children

Nearly 180,000 toys recalled

Batteries pose serious danger

Amazon sold them for years

Nearly 180,000 children’s toys sold on Amazon were recalled from the U.S. market due to a risk related to the small batteries they contain.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported that the recall affects 179,739 units distributed by Cade California Electronic.

These are small flashlights for fingers that were marketed on Amazon between March 2015 and July 2026.

The problem lies in their button batteries, which can be within reach of children and cause serious injuries if ingested.

Why does it matter?

Risk of internal burns.

Can cause death.

No injuries have been reported.

Button Batteries Led to Toy Recall

Children’s finger light toys sold on Amazon have been recalled because they can cause serious injuries and death in children. https://t.co/2Z2EvOGyR4 pic.twitter.com/4FRDFf3GuP — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) September 13, 2026

According to the CPSC, the toys fail to comply with a mandatory safety standard because children can easily access the batteries installed inside them.

“If button batteries are ingested, they can cause serious injuries, including chemical burns, and even death,” the agency warned in its statement.

Each of the finger flashlights contains three button batteries, which increases the importance of keeping the product out of the reach of children.

The items were sold in packages of 50 units, with small lights available in white, blue, red, and green.

The Fact