Nearly 180,000 Toys Sold on Amazon Recalled Due to Danger to Children
Posted on09/13/26 at 09:40
- Nearly 180,000 toys recalled
- Batteries pose serious danger
- Amazon sold them for years
Nearly 180,000 children’s toys sold on Amazon were recalled from the U.S. market due to a risk related to the small batteries they contain.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported that the recall affects 179,739 units distributed by Cade California Electronic.
These are small flashlights for fingers that were marketed on Amazon between March 2015 and July 2026.
The problem lies in their button batteries, which can be within reach of children and cause serious injuries if ingested.
Why does it matter?
- Risk of internal burns.
- Can cause death.
- No injuries have been reported.
Button Batteries Led to Toy Recall
Children’s finger light toys sold on Amazon have been recalled because they can cause serious injuries and death in children. https://t.co/2Z2EvOGyR4 pic.twitter.com/4FRDFf3GuP
— FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) September 13, 2026
According to the CPSC, the toys fail to comply with a mandatory safety standard because children can easily access the batteries installed inside them.
“If button batteries are ingested, they can cause serious injuries, including chemical burns, and even death,” the agency warned in its statement.
Each of the finger flashlights contains three button batteries, which increases the importance of keeping the product out of the reach of children.
The items were sold in packages of 50 units, with small lights available in white, blue, red, and green.
The Fact
- 179,739 units recalled
- Sold for over 11 years
- Cost between $5 and $16
How to Identify the Toys Sold on Amazon
Thousands of popular light-up toys sold on Amazon are being recalled for violating federal safety standards and posing serious ingestion hazards. Here’s how to see if you have one and how to request a refund. pic.twitter.com/egxoMNVvIV
— PennLive.com (@PennLive) September 11, 2026
Consumers can check the packaging to determine if they have any of the toys included in this safety alert at home.
On the front, the words “California Cade Electronic” and “Finger Flashlights” are printed, according to the recall information.
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The products were available exclusively through Amazon during a period that began in March 2015 and ended in July 2026.
At the time of the notice, no injuries had been reported, but the official recommendation is to stop using the affected items immediately.
The Process
- Check the package name.
- Remove it from the child immediately.
- Contact the company.
What Should Parents Do if They Have These Toys?
The CPSC asked parents and caregivers to immediately remove the toys from children’s hands and prevent them from using them again.
Affected consumers can return the products to Cade California Electronic to request a full refund, according to the instructions released with the recall.
It is also important to pay attention to the batteries: the notice warns that button batteries pose a danger and should not be accessible to children.
The batteries should be disposed of or recycled following local regulations and recommendations for battery recycling, rather than leaving them within reach of children.
What Can You Do?
- Stop using the toy.
- Keep the batteries out of reach.
- Request the corresponding refund.