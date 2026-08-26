Trump Faces Republican Backlash as U.S.-Canada Trade War Fuels Inflation Fears

U.S.-Canada Trade War

Republicans Question Tariffs

Concern Over Inflation Grows

The trade war between the United States and Canada is increasing political pressure on Donald Trump, as lawmakers, governors, and business leaders warn about potential consequences for American consumers and companies.

The controversy escalated after the failure of negotiations between Washington and Ottawa and the implementation of new U.S. tariffs on approximately $20 billion in Canadian products.

These measures add to existing tariffs on sensitive sectors such as steel, aluminum, wood, and vehicles, expanding a dispute that affects two economies deeply connected by trade and supply chains.

Canada, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, not Mark Carney, anticipated equivalent retaliation against U.S. goods, while Washington warned that it could respond again if Ottawa implements those measures.

Republicans Warn of Higher Prices for Families

Criticism is not coming solely from Democrats: Republican Senator Susan Collins asked Trump to consider the negative consequences that a tariff escalation could generate for consumers and businesses.

Collins, who represents the border state of Maine and faces a re-election contest, warned that many companies could end up passing the new costs directly to their customers.