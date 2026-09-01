Why Antidepressants May Not Work: Yale Experts Explain
Posted on09/01/26 at 14:02
- Not everyone responds the same way to antidepressants
- Experts explain the possible causes
- New therapies are being studied
Depression continues to affect millions of people in the United States, but when one or more antidepressants fail, it does not necessarily mean that every treatment option has been exhausted.
A recent Gallup survey estimates that approximately 48 million American adults are currently living with depression, while the proportion of people affected has increased by about eight percentage points since 2015.
The problem takes on another dimension among people who try medications without experiencing sufficient improvement, a condition commonly known as treatment-resistant depression.
However, recent research raises an important question: What if some patients considered “resistant” simply have not yet found the appropriate treatment for the specific causes of their depression?
When Antidepressants Do Not Produce Expected Results
There is no universal definition of treatment-resistant depression, although the term is generally used when someone does not improve sufficiently after trying at least two appropriate antidepressants.
The Yale Depression Research Program estimates that this condition affects approximately 31% of people treated for depression in the United States, according to information compiled by MindSite News.
Psychiatric Times, however, highlights an additional problem: A systematic review identified 155 different definitions of treatment-resistant depression.
Additionally, between 30% and 60% of some cases classified as resistant may involve factors such as inadequate dosages, treatments that are too short, difficulties adhering to medication, undiagnosed illnesses, or differences in how the body processes drugs.
Factors specialists may evaluate include:
- Anxiety or other mental health conditions.
- History of trauma.
- Sleep disorders, including sleep apnea.
- Thyroid conditions.
- Certain vitamin deficiencies.
- Cardiovascular diseases.
- Treatment adherence, dosage, and duration.
For this reason, some specialists are promoting a different concept: “difficult-to-treat depression,” which seeks to understand why symptoms persist rather than simply counting how many medications have failed.
This approach also examines daily functioning, coexisting illnesses, trauma history, specific symptoms, patient goals, and difficulties maintaining consistent access to medical care.
Alternatives Exist Beyond Changing Medications
Medications remain essential for many patients, but additional strategies can now be professionally evaluated when conventional treatments do not work.
One option is transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), which the FDA approved for treating depression in 2008.
The procedure uses magnetic pulses to stimulate specific regions of the brain and does not require surgery.
A 2023 meta-analysis of 19 clinical trials found higher remission rates when TMS was combined with antidepressants than when medication was accompanied by simulated stimulation.
Another option is esketamine, a ketamine derivative marketed as Spravato, an FDA-approved nasal spray for certain patients with depression.
In a study cited by MindSite News, slightly more than half of participants treated with esketamine and an antidepressant experienced significant improvement, compared with approximately 31% of those who received an antidepressant and a placebo.
This does not mean that these therapies work for everyone.
Treatment selection depends on the diagnosis, medical history, previous treatments, potential risks, and an evaluation by specialized healthcare professionals.
Psilocybin: A Promising Approach Still Under Investigation
One area attracting considerable attention is research into psychedelic substances such as psilocybin, the psychoactive compound found in certain mushrooms.
Yale researchers are studying how this substance could alter brain processes associated with depressive symptoms, while other U.S. research centers conduct clinical trials.
A randomized trial conducted by Johns Hopkins researchers and cited by The Hill found that 71% of participants experienced a clinically significant reduction in symptoms after receiving psilocybin under the study protocol.
However, these findings do not mean that people should use psilocybin on their own.
Clinical trials take place under controlled conditions specifically to determine dosage, safety, possible side effects, duration of benefits, and which patients may be most likely to respond.
The Trump administration has also placed this research on the federal agenda through an executive order intended to accelerate studies of treatments for severe mental illnesses, including research involving psychedelic therapies.
Depression May Involve Different Biological Mechanisms
New research is challenging the idea that all severe depressive episodes should be treated as though they are biologically identical.
Psychiatric Times notes, for example, that approximately one-quarter of people with major depressive disorder have low-grade systemic inflammation, a group that may respond poorly to certain conventional antidepressants.
This does not mean that an inflammation test can automatically determine treatment or that anti-inflammatory medications are an established treatment for depression.
The available evidence remains mixed, and researchers are studying these markers primarily to better understand differences among patients and develop more personalized treatments.
The shift in approach can be summarized with a simple question: Instead of asking only, “What medication should we try next?” specialists can investigate, “What is making this depression so difficult to treat?”
Medication Is Only One Part of Depression Treatment
Specialists also warn that new technologies and medications do not eliminate the importance of other interventions.
Psychotherapy, adequate sleep, physical activity, a healthy diet, and social connections can all be part of a comprehensive treatment plan developed by healthcare professionals.
In fact, the new “difficult-to-treat depression” approach proposes introducing psychotherapy and psychosocial interventions earlier while also evaluating functioning, cognition, other illnesses, and personal history.
The key for patients may be this: If two medications have not worked, it does not necessarily mean that there are no other opportunities for improvement.
TMS, esketamine, psychotherapy, and other strategies are already available alternatives for certain patients, while psilocybin and additional treatments remain under scientific investigation.
The trend points toward increasingly personalized psychiatric care: first understanding why someone is not responding and then finding the intervention best suited to that person’s circumstances, rather than automatically assuming that the depression simply “resists” every treatment.
Warning: No one should stop taking an antidepressant, change the dosage, or use ketamine, psychedelics, or other substances without medical supervision. Treatment decisions should be made with qualified healthcare professionals.
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SOURCE: The Hill / Psychiatric Times / MindSite News / Gallup, Yale School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine.