Why Antidepressants May Not Work: Yale Experts Explain

Not everyone responds the same way to antidepressants

Experts explain the possible causes

New therapies are being studied

Depression continues to affect millions of people in the United States, but when one or more antidepressants fail, it does not necessarily mean that every treatment option has been exhausted.

A recent Gallup survey estimates that approximately 48 million American adults are currently living with depression, while the proportion of people affected has increased by about eight percentage points since 2015.

The problem takes on another dimension among people who try medications without experiencing sufficient improvement, a condition commonly known as treatment-resistant depression.

However, recent research raises an important question: What if some patients considered “resistant” simply have not yet found the appropriate treatment for the specific causes of their depression?

When Antidepressants Do Not Produce Expected Results

There is no universal definition of treatment-resistant depression, although the term is generally used when someone does not improve sufficiently after trying at least two appropriate antidepressants.

The Yale Depression Research Program estimates that this condition affects approximately 31% of people treated for depression in the United States, according to information compiled by MindSite News.

Psychiatric Times, however, highlights an additional problem: A systematic review identified 155 different definitions of treatment-resistant depression.

Additionally, between 30% and 60% of some cases classified as resistant may involve factors such as inadequate dosages, treatments that are too short, difficulties adhering to medication, undiagnosed illnesses, or differences in how the body processes drugs.

Factors specialists may evaluate include:

Anxiety or other mental health conditions.

History of trauma.

Sleep disorders, including sleep apnea.

Thyroid conditions.

Certain vitamin deficiencies.

Cardiovascular diseases.

Treatment adherence, dosage, and duration.

For this reason, some specialists are promoting a different concept: “difficult-to-treat depression,” which seeks to understand why symptoms persist rather than simply counting how many medications have failed.

This approach also examines daily functioning, coexisting illnesses, trauma history, specific symptoms, patient goals, and difficulties maintaining consistent access to medical care.