Mail-Order Abortion Pills Divide the US as 51% Support Access

The option of receiving abortion pills prescribed online and delivered directly by mail is dividing Americans.

Access to these medications has returned to the center of a political and legal battle.

Why it matters: These medications currently account for more than half of all abortions in the United States.

Mail delivery makes them more accessible but also pits states with abortion restrictions against providers operating from other jurisdictions.

51% of Americans Support Mail-Order Abortion Pills, Poll Finds

A new poll by Noble Predictive Insights, called “The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll,” found that 51% of registered voters support allowing abortion pills to be prescribed online and mailed directly to patients to some degree.

However, another concern is nearly as widespread: 48% believe the system raises safety and accountability questions because of the difficulty of verifying who receives or uses the medication.

The divide is also political and generational. About 65% of Democrats and young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 support this method.

Among Republicans, however, approximately 65% express concerns about oversight and safety.