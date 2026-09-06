Walmart Recall: Great Value Frozen Berries Pulled Over Possible E. coli in 16 States
Posted on09/06/26 at 03:02
- Great Value berry recall
- FDA investigates 17 cases
- Six people hospitalized
A new food alert is affecting consumers’ freezers in 16 U.S. states after an E. coli recall was expanded.
Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., a company based in Chile, has recalled a batch of Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend sold at select Walmart stores.
The FDA reported that the measure affects 10-ounce packages and is due to possible contamination with Escherichia coli O145, a bacterium capable of causing severe illness.
The expansion was announced on September 2 and published by the FDA the following day, as a federal investigation into organic frozen blueberries continues.
Which Great Value berries were recalled from Walmart?
Consumers should look for Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend, a frozen mix containing strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries, sold in 10-ounce bags.
The affected product has a batch code 6040 01-6, located on the front, UPC 7874211226, and a best-if-used-by date of February 9, 2028.
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The distribution reached select Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.
The FDA recommends not consuming the affected product. Buyers can discard it or return it to the store where they purchased it for a refund.
E. coli outbreak leaves 17 sick and six hospitalized
The FDA and CDC’s investigation currently reports 17 people infected in two states, with illnesses starting between May and August 2026.
Of the 13 patients interviewed, 11 reported consuming frozen blueberries; 6 were hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported so far.
However, there is an important distinction: the FDA has not linked any specific illness to the recalled Great Value batch.
The measure was taken as a precaution after information was obtained during the tracing of the previous recall of products manufactured by the same Chilean company.
What symptoms can E. coli O145 cause?
E. coli O145 belongs to the group of Shiga toxin-producing bacteria and can cause severe abdominal cramps, diarrhea — even bloody — nausea, and vomiting.
Symptoms can start a few days after consuming contaminated food, although the FDA notes that in some cases, they may appear up to nine days later.
Some infections can cause hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially severe complication that can lead to kidney failure and other health problems.
Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems may face higher risks, according to information published by the FDA.
The FDA asks consumers to check their freezers and not consume the berries
The recommendation is important because frozen food can remain stored for months, even after it has disappeared from store shelves.
Additionally, the FDA asks consumers to check their freezers carefully and, if the berries were stored without their original packaging and it cannot be determined whether they are part of the recall, to discard them.
It also advises cleaning and disinfecting containers or surfaces that have come into contact with the recalled products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.
Those who have consumed the recalled berries and develop symptoms consistent with an E. coli infection should contact a healthcare provider.