Walmart Recall: Great Value Frozen Berries Pulled Over Possible E. coli in 16 States

Great Value berry recall

FDA investigates 17 cases

Six people hospitalized

A new food alert is affecting consumers’ freezers in 16 U.S. states after an E. coli recall was expanded.

Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., a company based in Chile, has recalled a batch of Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend sold at select Walmart stores.

The FDA reported that the measure affects 10-ounce packages and is due to possible contamination with Escherichia coli O145, a bacterium capable of causing severe illness.

The expansion was announced on September 2 and published by the FDA the following day, as a federal investigation into organic frozen blueberries continues.

Which Great Value berries were recalled from Walmart?

Consumers should look for Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend, a frozen mix containing strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries, sold in 10-ounce bags.

The affected product has a batch code 6040 01-6, located on the front, UPC 7874211226, and a best-if-used-by date of February 9, 2028.