Paramount Agrees to Buy Warner Bros., Accepts New Conditions

Paramount unlocks historic acquisition

Warner faces massive transformation

Hollywood will have a new giant

According to EFE, Paramount Skydance has reached an agreement with California and 11 other states to resolve the antitrust lawsuit that had been holding up its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, eliminating one of the main obstacles to completing one of the largest operations in Hollywood’s history.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta led the coalition that questioned the operation, considering that merging two major film distributors and cable channel owners could reduce competition, limit production, and increase costs for consumers.

The agreement, which still requires judicial approval, establishes commitments for five years and replaces the battle to block the operation with a series of enforceable conditions aimed at protecting film production, workers, and competition in cable television.

Bonta emphasized that the pact does not represent a political or institutional endorsement of the merger. For the prosecutors, the agreement offers sufficient mechanisms to address the antitrust concerns originally raised in the markets included in their lawsuit.

Paramount will have to produce more movies under the agreement

Paramount reaches an agreement with a group of prosecutors to end the antitrust dispute, paving the way for the merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, according to US media reports.https://t.co/NSd8ohQLm3 — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) September 21, 2026



One of the most important commitments directly affects movie releases: the resulting company will have to distribute 30 movies per year for the first two years and increase that number to 32 during the following three years.

Paramount will also have to release at least four independent films each year. Failing to meet the quotas could force it to divest Miramax and pay $30 million for each missing movie to reach the established annual target.