New York declares health emergency.

Pennsylvania exceeds 1,000 cases.

Insufficient vaccination facilitates new outbreaks.

New York declared a State Disaster Emergency over measles on Monday, October 5, while Pennsylvania surpassed 1,000 cases and confirmed five deaths.

Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order to expand vaccination capacity and make testing more accessible amid the spread of a preventable disease.

As of October 3, New York had recorded 108 cases: seven in New York City and 101 in the rest of the state.

The distribution shows that the problem is concentrated outside the city. The response is intended to strengthen services in communities with lower levels of protection.

What Changes With Hochul’s Vaccination Order

New York declared a state emergency due to the increase in measles cases. https://t.co/O1mdp2muxz — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) October 5, 2026

The measure expands the number of professionals authorized to administer vaccines, including paramedics, advanced emergency medical personnel, pharmacists, and midwives, according to the state announcement.

It also broadens the authority to order diagnostic testing. Identifying cases makes it possible to provide targeted care and determine who may have been exposed.

The goal is to increase access to preventive services and reduce barriers for families who need to complete their protection.

The declaration responds to the rise in cases; it does not mean that every community in New York faces the same level of risk or transmission.