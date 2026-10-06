Measles Outbreak 2026: New York Declares Emergency as Pennsylvania Tops 1,000 Cases
Posted on 10/06/26 at 06:00
- New York declares health emergency.
- Pennsylvania exceeds 1,000 cases.
- Insufficient vaccination facilitates new outbreaks.
New York declared a State Disaster Emergency over measles on Monday, October 5, while Pennsylvania surpassed 1,000 cases and confirmed five deaths.
Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order to expand vaccination capacity and make testing more accessible amid the spread of a preventable disease.
As of October 3, New York had recorded 108 cases: seven in New York City and 101 in the rest of the state.
The distribution shows that the problem is concentrated outside the city. The response is intended to strengthen services in communities with lower levels of protection.
What Changes With Hochul’s Vaccination Order
New York declared a state emergency due to the increase in measles cases.
https://t.co/O1mdp2muxz
— Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) October 5, 2026
The measure expands the number of professionals authorized to administer vaccines, including paramedics, advanced emergency medical personnel, pharmacists, and midwives, according to the state announcement.
It also broadens the authority to order diagnostic testing. Identifying cases makes it possible to provide targeted care and determine who may have been exposed.
The goal is to increase access to preventive services and reduce barriers for families who need to complete their protection.
The declaration responds to the rise in cases; it does not mean that every community in New York faces the same level of risk or transmission.
Pennsylvania Reports 1,004 Measles Cases and Five Deaths
Pennsylvania reported 1,004 measles cases since the outbreak began in April. The total includes 198 hospitalizations and five deaths.
The figures show that measles can have serious consequences. Its impact goes beyond the discomfort of a rash and can require hospital care.
The outbreak began west of Philadelphia and spread over the following months, becoming a statewide public health emergency.
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The situation in Pennsylvania adds to regional concern and reinforces the need to monitor potential exposures and keep neighboring communities informed.
United States Faces Its Worst Measles Year Since 1991
The CDC reported 3,887 confirmed cases as of October 1. The country is experiencing its highest annual measles total since 1991.
The United States declared endemic measles transmission eliminated in 2000. That achievement does not prevent new outbreaks when the virus reaches communities with insufficient vaccination coverage.
Measles vaccination coverage among kindergarten students fell to 92.4% during the 2025-2026 school year, according to CDC data.
That level is below the 95% threshold associated with strong community protection. National averages can also mask local pockets where vaccination coverage is considerably lower.
What Families Can Do in Case of Possible Exposure
Families can review their vaccination records and consult a health professional if they need to complete their protection against measles.
The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps, and rubella. Individual medical guidance can help answer questions about when it should be administered.
In the event of possible exposure, the CDC recommends contacting a health care provider immediately for instructions on what steps to take.
If measles is suspected, people should call before visiting a clinic. Advance notice allows health facilities to prepare for the patient and reduce exposure to others.
SOURCE: EFE, noticias24hrs